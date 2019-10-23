Tata Motors Partners With Orix To Enable Priority Test Drives For The Harrier

One of India’s most loved carmakers, Tata Motors, recently announced the launch of Priority Test Drives for its flagship SUV, Harrier. Priority Test Drive is a first-of-its-kind service in India and Tata Motors has rolled out this initiative in partnership with Orix India. Orix is a leasing company, that also provides transportation solutions. This partnership will now provide all potential customers with the convenience to test drive the Harrier at their doorstep. This industry-first service will initially be available for customers based in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR and will soon be extended to other cities in the country.

The process is quite simple, as it starts when the customer visits the Harrier website and fills a brief lead form with their personal details, after which they will get multiple date and time options, from which they can select a time of their preference. Once those details have been submitted, the customer will receive a confirmation for the test drive. They will then receive a callback from Tata Motors’ Customer Care team who will help them schedule the test drive. Talking about the car, the Harrier is a perfect combination of stunning design and amazing performance, as it is powered by the cutting-edge Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, among many other features.

Commenting on the launch of yet another customer-friendly service, Mr. S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tata Harrier is our flagship product and has been widely appreciated by customers and the industry alike, ever since its launch earlier this year. Over the last few months, we have found a high acceptance of Harrier from high net worth individuals. There are many customers with busy schedules who wish for test drives at a time and place convenient to them. In order to align with our progressively digital customers, we are elated to partner with Orix to let customers schedule a test drive from the comfort of their home with just a few clicks. This will give customers the freedom to select a test drive at a time and location of their choice. We are hopeful that this industry-first online test drive booking will act as a small step towards helping ease out the buying procedure for Harrier customers by providing them with a superlative experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO of ORIX India, said, “We are very excited to work with Tata Motors on this new initiative. We hope this partnership will help in providing the customers with a fabulous experience of a fantastic product. Through a perfect combination of technology, innovation and human touch, we hope that this association of two leading and well-respected brands will provide a satisfying customer experience at his doorstep and help customers make a well-informed choice about the harrier and also suggest newer ways and means to own the product of their choice. This is probably just the beginning of a great partnership, where both Tata motors and ORIX will work towards more of such innovative customer-centric initiatives in the near future and help provide a differentiating experience to the customer.”