Tata Motors Announces Pro Editions For Its Entire Range Of Cars Ahead Of Festive Season

Today, Tata Motors announced the launch of the Pro Editions on its various 4-wheeler models including the Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago. New and existing customers, both can now upgrade their Tata cars to the Pro editions by paying as little as INR 29,999 for the Tiago and up to INR 1,09,999 for the Harrier. The new Pro editions have been specially designed to meet the demands of the evolving customer mind-set and their lifestyle needs. The Pro Edition not only offers highly functional elements such as front parking sensors, app-based TPMS and wireless mobile holders but also features like an automatic sunroof, chrome packs, ambient mood lighting and many more.

The Pro Editions for the entire Tata range was specially launched before the festive season, to provide new and existing Tata customers with optional packs they can enjoy during the festive season. The Pro Editions will be available across all Tata Motors dealers through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories.

The detailed offering for each car is given below:

Car Accessories Festive Season Price (Additional Price) PRO Package for Harrier Automatic Sunroof, Sunshades, Front Parking Sensors, Mobile Holder Wireless, TPMS app-based, Ambient mood lighting, Bonnet mascot, Humanity line chrome, Exhaust chrome INR 1,09,999 PRO Package for Hexa Automatic sunroof, Front parking sensors, Mobile holder wireless, TPMS app-based, Ambient mood lighting INR 99,999 PRO Package for Nexon Sunroof pop up, Sunshades magnetic, Ambient mood lighting, TPMS app-based, Front parking sensors, Vehicle tracking system INR 37,999 PRO Package for Tigor Sunroof pop up, Ambient mood lighting, Sunshades magnetic, Armrest, Vehicle tracking system INR 29,999 PRO Package for Tiago Sunroof pop up, Ambient mood lighting, sunshades magnetic, Camera with display on IRVM, Armrest INR 29,999

Commenting on the announcement of the accessory package launch, Mr. S.N Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To add more cheer to this year’s festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of our cars but will also provide an exciting overall customer experience for all our existing new buyers. We are hopeful that these accessory packs will make this festive season more joyous for our customers, adding a dash of style and character to their cars.”