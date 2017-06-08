New Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Packs 607 HP Of Power; Will Be Limited To 500 Units Only

Porsche has announced the new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The Coupé provides 607 hp of power. In addition to a power increase of 27 hp, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is distinct from the standard 911 Turbo S due to its design, higher-quality materials and luxurious details. Customers can also enjoy the unique Exclusive Series design outside of their vehicle with the leather Exclusive Series luggage set that has been developed especially for customers who buy a vehicle from the limited production run.

The sports car is being finished by hand in the new Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur at the headquarters in Zuffenhausen. Previously known as “Porsche Exclusive”, the in-house workshop specialises in tailoring to customer wishes, as well as being responsible for limited-edition series. Also for the first time ever, Porsche customers can have the matching chronograph from Porsche Design configured in the same design as their sports car.

The 3.8-litre, six-cylinder biturbo flat engine with an exclusive power kit has a maximum torque of 750 Nm, delivering between 2,250 and 4,000 rpm. The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and takes 9.6 seconds to cross the 200 km/h threshold. The sports car can reach a top speed of 330 km/h.

The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series comes with black-painted 20-inch wheels with central locking as standard, and their design lines are finished in Golden Yellow Metallic using a new laser technology. For the first time, the brake callipers for the PCCB ceramic brake system are available ex works in a black-painted version with the Porsche logo in Golden Yellow Metallic. The active sports chassis with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the Sport Chrono package are included in the standard equipment. The rear-axle steering and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) rolling-motion compensation improve handling and provide stability.

The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series will be available exclusively in Golden Yellow Metallic paint finish and with various components in carbon, like the bonnet, roof and side skirts. The two carbon-weave strips that contour the roof and bonnet are aimed to accentuate the sporty look of the car. The rear view is characterised by the rear wing of the Turbo Aerokit, the new rear apron, the ram-air scoop in carbon and the exhaust system with two twin tailpipes made from stainless steel in black. The wings are decorated with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur plates. In addition to Golden Yellow Metallic, the vehicle is offered in a range of other carefully selected exterior colours.

On the inside, the 18-way adjustable sports seats are covered in two layers of perforated leather. The inside layer has two stripes in Golden Yellow. The seams and the Turbo S lettering stitched on the headrests are also in contrasting Golden Yellow, and the roof lining is made of Alcantara with a Golden Yellow double-stripe look. Copper thread is integrated into the trim strips of the carbon interior package. The plate featuring the limited-edition number sits on the passenger’s side. The door entry guards, also finished in carbon, come with illuminated Exclusive Series lettering.

The Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series represents the first time that Porsche Design has released a Chronograph for limited production run customers that has the same design features used in the actual vehicle. Just like the vehicle, it is limited to 500 units.