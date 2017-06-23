Home Superbikes Ducati 1299 R Final Edition To Reportedly Boast 209 HP Of Power
Ducati 1299 R Final Edition To Reportedly Boast 209 HP Of Power

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 23, 2017

Ducati will bid adieu to its legendary L-Twin powered Panigale with the launch of 1299 Panigale R Final Edition while its successor, a 1000cc Liquid-cooled, 90° V4, evo desmodromic DOHC motor powered motorcycle, is expected to arrive in 2018. The 1299 R Final Edition, scheduled to arrive at the WSBK round Laguna Seca, California, US on Friday, July 7, 2017, was earlier teased through a video along with the tag “When The End Tells The Whole Story”.

June 23, 2017-Ducati-1299-Superleggera-Project-1408-3-600x370.jpg
Ducati 1299 Superleggera

While the Italian marque had remained tight-lipped about the any further details about the upcoming motorcycle, folks at Visor Down have revealed details from the dealer’s website. As reported, the motorcycle will carry a price tag of £34,995 (INR 28.69 lakh). The deliveries are expected to commence in September 2017. Ducati has not revealed the number of motorcycles that will be available. Orders will be supplied on a first come, first served basis.

June 23, 2017-Ducati-Panigale-Final-Edition-Feature-Image-600x314.jpg

In terms of specs, as revealed by dealers, the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition will be tuned to deliver 209.4 HP of power @ 11,000 rpm and 104.7 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. They even listed the key differences between the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition and the 1299 Superleggera:

Model1299 Panigale R Final Edition1299 Superleggera
Dry weight168 KG156 KG
Wet weight no fuel179 KG167 KG
Kerb weight190 KG178 KG
Maximum Power209.4 HP @ 11,000 RPM215 HP @ 11,000 RPM
Peak Torque104.7 NM @ 9,000 RPM108 NM @ 9,000 RPM

As aforementioned, the new motorcycle will be unveiled at the WSBK round Laguna Seca, California, US on Friday, July 7, 2017. We’d keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they arrive.

Source: VisorDown

Note: Lead Image Features Photograph of Special Edition Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario For Representation Only

