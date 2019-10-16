Top-3 Highlights Of The New Skoda Octavia Onyx

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda, recently announced the launch of the Octavia Onyx, which is a more stylish version of the Octavia. The car not only competes against the Hyundai Elantra and the Honda Civic in the luxury sedan segment but is also the most expensive car in this category. The new Skoda Octavia Onyx Edition is available in three colour options: Corrida Red, Race Blue and Candy white. Skoda had previously launched the Onyx edition for the Rapid and has now introduced it for the Octavia, with prices starting from INR 19.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here are some of the main highlights:

Exterior Design

The Skoda Onyx edition inherits the signature body of the Octavia with an all-black design. At the front, the Onyx features a butterfly grille with chrome accents, while the headlamps are quadra LED lights with crystal LED DRLs. The side profile is an eye-catching experience, as the car gets a set of glossy black R16 premia alloy wheels which go well with the all-black finish ORVMs and the rear carbon black spoiler with C shaped LED lights at the rear.

Interior Features

As you hop in the car, you might immediately notice the all-black premium leather upholstery combined with a mixture of chrome accents. The steering is a perforated leather stitched flat bottom with paddle shifters that give a sporty feel to it, apart from that the seats get a 12-way electronically adjustable setting for both the driver and passenger with lumbar support, programmable functions and 3 memory settings. The sporty emotion flows within the interiors of the car with a 20.32 cm touchscreen audio video system on the dashboard.

Engine And Transmission

Mechanically, the Skoda Octavia Onyx runs on a 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, both of which are paired with 7-speed and 6-speed DSG transmissions respectively. Here are some of the important statistics:

The 1.8-litre petrol engine propels the car from 0-100 kmph in just 7.7 seconds

The top speed for the TSI variant is 233 kmph

The TSI engine will also provide a mileage of 15.1 kmpl

The 2.0-litre diesel engine propels the car from 0-100 kmph in just 9.2 seconds

The top speed for the TDI variant is 213 kmph

The TDI engine will also provide a mileage of 19.5 kmpl

Apart from the safety features in the Octavia, the Onyx edition comes with a few additional goodies like an AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System) for comfortable illumination and lighting on the road and the car’s surrounding. This is quite a smart feature, as it adapts to the weather, speed and environmental conditions. Moreover, the Skoda Sheild Plus offers a six-year membership which provides 24×7 roadside assistance, insurance and an extended warranty.