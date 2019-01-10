Under INR 2 Lakh: Retro Styled Motorcycles You Can Buy In India

Retro never goes out of fashion. What was considered charming then, holds its ground, even now. In the motorcycling universe, retro never ever left and its popularity has only increased many folds. No wonder brands like Jawa are being resuscitated, Royal Enfields still sell like hot cakes, and people are ready to pay a bomb for used examples of things like the RX-100 and the RD 350. Equipped with modern kit these days and styled to please you and your father alike, here are all the retro-styled motorcycles you can buy in India under INR 2 Lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Starting with the most popular name, the Bullet 350 is a machine that would take you back to a time when motorcycles were simple to ride and easy to repair and maintain. Now equipped with a fuel injected engine, the motor is known for the good amount of torque available. Keeping things retro styled, the Bullet 350 does not come with an electric starter, you have to kick it to crank it up.

346 cc

19.8 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,28,838

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES

If you are someone who is looking for the character of a Bullet but with some more creature comforts, the Bullet 350 ES is a bike for you. Sharing most of the mechanical and cosmetic parts with the Bullet 350, the ES is a bike which is easier to live with. The Bullet 350 ES is priced a bit higher than the Bullet 350.

346 cc

19.8 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,32,511

Royal Enfield Bullet 500

The Bullet 350 is a nice bike, but what do you do if 350 cc is not enough to get you excited. Fret not, Royal Enfield offers the same Bullet styling with a mighty 500 cc single pot engine. The extra power and torque would help you cruise all day long without breaking a sweat. Royal Enfield now has also started offering the bike with an ABS system to keep you safe.

499 cc

27.2 hp/41.3 Nm

INR 1,73,521 onwards

Royal Enfield Classic 350

A war-era design, the Classic 350 is one of the best selling Royal Enfields for various reasons. With its iconic styling, the Classic 350 is your safest bet if a retro-styled motorcycle is what you are looking for. Offered in various variants, just like every other Royal Enfield, the Classic is easily recognised by the iconic thump its pipe emanates.

346 cc

19.8 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,47,195 onwards

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch

The first ever Royal Enfield to roll out was back in 1901 from a place called Redditch. This town has been well known in biking history. The Classic 350 Redditch is a tribute to this place. Essentially a Classic 350 underneath, the Redditch is available in a range of attractive colours for you to choose from.

346 cc

19.8 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,51,793 onwards

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey

Another variant of the Classic 350, the Gunmetal Grey comes with a single saddle with springs for added comfort. Although you can get a pillion seat as an option, we would rather recommend using that space to tie your bags and take this bike along with you on a postcard journey across the country.

346 cc

19.8 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,53,629 onwards

Royal Enfield Classic Signals

One of the first Royal Enfields to get dual channel ABS, the Classic Signals has been quite a controversial bike. Apart from the two exclusive paint options, you also get a unique number painted on the tank along with a Pegasus Insignia. The bike represents the relation RE has had with the armed forces over the years.

346 cc

19.8 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,61,984 onwards

Royal Enfield Classic 500

The same package as the Classic 350 but with a larger engine, the Classic 500 is what you should buy if power is what you want. The Classic 500 too, is offered with dual channel ABS and various variants. The other variants, however, cross the INR 2 Lakh mark. The Classic 500 is offered only in a black shade.

499 cc

27.2 hp/41.3 Nm

INR 1,99,928 onwards

Jawa Forty Two

The more affordable and sporty offering from Jawa, the Jawa Forty Two offers a more sporty riding experience. The Forty Two borrows design cues from the older Jawa bikes like the double exhaust pipes and cooling fins on the engine. Packed with a potent, liquid cooled motor, the Jawa Forty is the perfect retro styled bike which isn’t all about style. It packs some Go too. While single-channel ABS comes standard, you can pay extra for a dual channel ABS system.

293 cc

27 hp/28 Nm

INR 1,55,000 onwards

Jawa Jawa

The classic Jawa offering, this bike is more retro styled. The generous amount of chrome and pin striping present on all panels of the bike makes it look very elegant. The Jawa also gets a flushed instrument console, a thing the older Jawas were well known for. While single-channel ABS comes standard, you can pay extra for a dual channel ABS system.