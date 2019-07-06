This Bike Has The Body Of A Bobber And The Heart Of A Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is one brand which can design and produce a range of classic motorcycles which fascinate both, the young and the young at heart. Being one of the bestselling bikes in Royal Enfield’s line-up, the Classic 350 is widely used as a platform to modify and tune. Keeping this in mind, Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles, have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 to make it look similar to a stylish and classic-looking Bobber.

As you can see in the video above, the Classic 350 is completely modified and redesigned to resemble a Bobber. In terms of design, the front of the bike gets a 140 mm tyre, a large disc brake, a new headlight design and a set of LED turn indicators. The other design features include a broad customized fuel tank, a ventilating engine cover, a dual exhaust set-up and a plain black seat for a premium feel. The rear of the bike also gets a fully customized LED tail lamp, a set of LED turn indicators and a 140 mm fat tyre for a classic and retro appeal. The gloss black custom fenders along with the exquisite paint job and chunky tyres give the Classic 350 a completely different look.

Talking about practicality, the bike gets a new bigger fuel tank along with a handmade custom body kit. The bike might weigh a little more than the original figure of 192 kg, because of the new thicker tyres and longer wheelbase. This bike also features an analogue instrument console which is placed on the handlebar. Talking about the front fork, the bike gets a set of new USD (Upside Down) Forks, which adds a modern touch to the otherwise retro-classic look of the bike. The rear gets a new mono-shock absorber, while the handlebar gets a couple of cafe-racer styled rear-view mirrors that add a lot more appeal to the bike and also enhance the ride feel.

In terms of power, the bike retains the original engine of the Classic 350 without making any kind of changes or tuning. This means the bike is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 19.8 HP at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This Bobber modification will take around 2 – 2 and a half months to complete as it is completely hand-built. How much? This entire Bobber modification costs about INR 1,35,000, but there are cheaper versions of these mods that start from around INR 90,000 too.