Royal Enfield Has Launched the 650 Twins, Prices Start at INR 2.5 Lakh

Royal Enfield had showcased the 650 twins a year back at the EICMA show in Milan. This year, they showcased the European models and pricing for the European market at the same show. Now is India’s turn, the prices were announced yesterday and yeah they seem to be unreal. The Interceptor 650 starts at INR 2.5 L (Ex-Showroom) and the Continental GT comes in at a cool INR 2.65 L (Ex-Showroom). The bikes will be showcased and be made available for a test drive at 14 key cities across India, however, bookings will be taken at all dealership networks. Royal Enfield has also started accepting online bookings for the same.

Both the bikes will come with a standard 3-year warranty and roadside assistance, the genuine accessories that go along with the bike get a 2-year warranty. There are three trim levels for each of the bikes, standard, custom and chrome. Each trim will be offered in different colour schemes. For the Interceptor the standard variant will be offered in Orange Crush, Silver Spectre and Mark Three; the custom will be offered in Ravishing Red, Baker Express and the chrome will come in Glitter & Dust paint schemes. Meanwhile, the standard variant of the Continental GT will be offered in Black Magic and Ventura Blue, the custom will come in Ice Queen and Dr Mayhem and the chrome will be offered in Mister Clean.

The twins share the same engine and platform but give two different riding styles. The Interceptor is inspired by the roadsters of the past, which have been a part of RE’s history. The Continental GT follows the lines of a cafe racer and provides a sporty riding experience. Powering the bikes is an all-new 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor producing out 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. What are your thoughts on the twins? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for a detailed review coming very soon.