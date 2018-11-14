Race with the Dragon, a 10-Day Ride to Bhutan with the Apache Owners Group

Bhutan is a small country located on the eastern side of our country. This country is a popular destination amongst tourists who look forward to experiencing an international trip while being so close to home. It also happens to be a popular choice for bikers of our country. The TVS Apache Owners group is now organizing a 10-day ride to this country. This ride will take bikers from the Indian town of Siliguri and conclude in the town of Park in Bhutan from where the riders will ride back to Siliguri. Registrations for the said event are now open on the website.

This is a demanding ride for both man and machine. It is not a simple task for us humans to tackle such climatic changes and altitude variations. For that very reason, accompanying the riders at all times will be a medical team which will be ready to tackle any kind of problem. The ride would be lead by professionals who have the experience of leading a huge group through such terrain. With such backup, the journey will indeed be made much simpler but one must be ready to push themselves and endure through.

As mentioned above, it also will be a challenging task for the machines as well. Given the trust TVS has put in the bikes, it would be more of a breeze for them. However, to prepare for the worse, a team of expert mechanics and technicians will also follow the riders to provide back up in case of any mishap. The team will also carry sufficient spare parts to keep the show going making sure everyone can enjoy the ride and the beauty of the small kingdom of Bhutan. To register yourself and see the full itinerary of this trip please click here.