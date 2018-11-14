Pay INR 2.5 Lakhs for the Interceptor and INR 2.65 Lakhs for the Continental GT

The Royal Enfield twins are here and boy are they good! We had a chance to drive them out so do look out for a review video coming out very soon. That said, many enthusiasts have been waiting on the prices of these machines. The company announced the prices today and boy are they shocking, but in a good way. The base variant of the Interceptor would cost you INR 2.5* Lakhs only while the base variant Continental GT will come in at INR 2.65* Lakhs. Both the bikes will be offered in three trim levels – base, custom and chrome, each a bit more expensive than the latter.

The Interceptor follows a roadster design language, with a retro feel. The base variant will cost you INR 2,50,000*, the custom will cost you INR 2,57,500* Lakh and the chrome will come in at INR 2,70,000*. The Continental GT carries the design language of the 535 Continental GT which is now discontinued. This cafe racer carries a premium of about INR 15,000 compared to the Interceptor with prices at INR 2,65,000*, INR 2,72,500* and INR 2,85,000* for the base, custom and chrome variants respectively. Royal Enfield has seemed to hit the perfect spot with the pricing by undercutting its direct competitors in terms of pricing by a huge margin.

Also Read: VIDEO: The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Its Journey Until Now

Both the bikes will be powered by an all-new 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor producing out 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. These two bikes will be the most powerful offerings in the Royal Enfield portfolio, and the only bikes that will get a six-speed transmission. A slip and assist clutch will also be on offer on the Royal Enfield twins as standard. In terms of pricing, the bikes now stand in the class of their own, making them the most affordable twin cylinder bikes in the country, they even undercut the Ninja 300 ABS, which is half of the displacement the twins offer. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the twins.

*All prices are Ex-Showroom