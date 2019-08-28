Revolt Intellicorp Launches The RV300 At A Monthly Price Of INR 2,999

Today, Indian tech start-up, Revolt Intellicorp launched their most anticipated bike, the RV400, however, that wasn’t the only bike they launched. The electric bike maker also launched the more affordable version of the RV400, called the RV300. The Revolt RV300 is now the cheapest bike available in the Revolt lineup, as the bike will be available for a price of INR 2,999 per month, for a period of 37 months from the date of purchase. Launched along with the RV400, the RV300 is not only an eco-friendly 2-wheeler but is also India’s first electric bike. The official bookings of the RV300 will begin tomorrow morning at 11 AM, while the deliveries are expected to commence in the next few weeks.

Talking about the bike, the RV300 gets a smaller 1.5 KW electric hub motor, capable of producing 140 Nm of peak and providing a maximum range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, along with a top speed of 65 kmph. The bike also gets a conventional body and looks more like its elder sibling, the RV400. The other simple yet modern features include a set of LED Headlamps and Taillamps, rear seat grab rails and a streetfighter body, which means that the RV300 is designed to be stealth and economical. The zero-emission, electric powertrain provides instant torque, however, the power figures on this bike are low when compared to the RV400, mostly because this bike is designed to be practical and provide a long-range.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 Launched! Prices For The Base Variant Start From INR 3,499 Per Month

In terms of innovative features, the RV300 is equipped with a 2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, USD front forks, adjustable rear monoshock, active side stand detector, lightweight single-cradle frame, fully-digital instrument cluster and a CBS (Combi-Braking System). The bike also gets many unique additions, such as a Geo-Fencing feature which will restrict the bike’s usage up to a certain radius, Bluetooth connectivity for better user experience, an AI system that will assist you in various situations and will be able to learn and understand from your riding style and help in improving the range of the bike and a removable battery with a battery swapping system to improve customer satisfaction and service. All these incredible and innovative features combined with an affordable monthly subscription makes this bike one of the best and most practical electric 2-wheelers in the Indian market.