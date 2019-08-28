Truebil Introduces 7-Day, Money-Back Trial Period For Used Car Buyers

It does happen with a lot of things that we aren’t really satisfied with what we’ve bought, once we’ve tried it. While many platforms follow return policy for everyday products, for being a high-value purchase and other risk factors involved, until now, a car wasn’t one of those. However, Truebil, an auto tech company in the used cars business, has announced the launch of a first of its kind, money-back guarantee offer. Now, buyers who purchase a used car from Truebil can return their purchase within 7 days if they are unsatisfied with the vehicle and get all their money back.

Under this offer, buyers will have a whole week to test-drive the car as part of their daily routines and see if it meets their needs. If for any reason, the buyer is not satisfied with the car, they will be able to get a full refund on their purchase amount. All they have to do is make sure the car is returned within 7 days from the date of purchase and has been driven under 200km. Additionally, they must ensure that none of the car’s parts have been damaged or replaced, i.e. they should be returned in the same condition that they were received in.

Also Read: Renault Triber Features & Variants Explained – Which One Should You Buy?

Currently, a leading online retailer for used cars in India, Truebil has been able to effectively tap into consumer needs by leveraging technology for its service offerings. The company has been able to integrate online to offline channels through its full-stack model, Truebil Direct. At present, it operates in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi with plans in place for further expansion, both within these cities as well across other parts of the country. With an array of unique services pertaining to used or pre-owned cars, Truebil is able to provide customers with flexible solutions that enhance their overall car buying and selling experience.

Speaking on the launch of the new offer, Shubh Bansal, Co-Founder, Truebil said, “Despite the sluggish growth in the automobile industry over the last few quarters, the used car market has continued to witness accelerated growth and is now booming. With the introduction of our first-of-its-kind money-back-guarantee, we aim to increase the transparency and credibility in our relationship with our customers to propel further growth. The offer will give our customers a unique opportunity to experience the cars first-hand for a week before their final decision. We believe that this move will help our customers to make better-informed decisions and encourage more people to choose our platform for a seamless buying experience.”