Revolt RV400 Launched! Prices For The Base Variant Start From INR 3,499 Per Month

India’s first AI-based, Electric bike, Revolt RV400 has finally launched, with prices starting from INR 3499 per month for the base variant and going up to INR 3999 per month for the premium variant. This eco-friendly 2-wheeler was revealed to the public almost 2 months ago, while the production began in the first week of August. Previously, the bike was only available for online pre-bookings in Delhi and Pune, however, the official bookings of the RV400 will commence tomorrow morning at 11 AM, while the deliveries are expected to begin in the next few days.

In terms of innovative additions, the RV 400 is equipped with plenty of new practical features, such as a Geo-Fencing feature which will restrict the bike’s usage up to a certain radius, Bluetooth connectivity for better user experience, USD forks, a rear monoshock for additional comfort, front and rear discs, an AI system that will assist you in various situations and will be able to learn and understand from your riding style and help in improving the range of the bike and a removable battery with a battery swapping system to improve customer satisfaction and service. Staying true to its motto, the bike also gets an unlimited battery warranty.

Mechanically, the RV400 gets an all-electric motor, capable of providing a range of around 156 kilometres on a single charge and a top speed of about 85 kmph. The bike also gets a conventional body and the design of a millennial sportbike. The other simple yet modern design features include a set of LED Headlamps and Taillamps, rear seat grab rails and a streetfighter body, which means that the RV 400 is designed to be a stealth bike with a zero-emission, electric powertrain to provide instant torque for a thrilling ride experience.

Apart from these features, the Revolt RV400 also gets a connected helmet and a wide range of exhaust notes to choose from, to make your riding experience even more fun. The different sound modes are Revolt, Roar, Rage and Rebel. All these sounds are inspired by different high-end motorcycles, which combine to produce one interesting and powerful exhaust note. All these incredible and innovative features combined with the perfect battery range and service network of Revolt Intellicorp lead us to believe that the electric revolution has already begun. Have a look at the walkaround video below to know our first impressions about the bike: