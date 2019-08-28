LIST: Best-Selling Bikes Of July 2019

As we all know, the last few years haven’t been kind to many 2-wheeler companies, as most of them are now facing losses and are not able to sell their vehicles, due to various economic factors. However, there are companies which have still managed to hold onto their positions, despite constant fluctuations and an unstable market environment. Let’s have a look at all the 2-wheelers which have made it to the top-10 list of best-selling bikes in the month of July, this year:

HERO SPLENDOR

The Splendor has been Hero’s best-selling bike for a very long time and leads the list with an overall sales of 1,78,907 units in the month of July. The Splendor is not only Hero’s most affordable motorcycle but also the most practical and economical, which is why it tops the list.

Sales in July 2019: 1,78,907 units

Sales in June 2019: 2,42,743 units

HERO HF DELUXE

The HF Deluxe is Hero’s another top-selling bike and is also one of the reasons why the New Delhi-based company is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The Hero HF Deluxe sold over 1,69,632 units in July 2019.

Sales in July 2019: 1,69,632 units

Sales in June 2019: 1,93,194 units

HONDA CB SHINE

The CB Shine is Honda’s best-selling motorcycle and one of the best in its segment. The CB Shine plays an important role in making Honda, the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer of India. The Honda CB Shine has sold around 94,559 units in July 2019 alone.

Sales in July 2019: 94,559 units

Sales in June 2019: 84,871 units

HERO GLAMOUR

Another one of Hero’s top-selling bikes. The Hero Glamour is a bit more premium compared to the Splendor and HF Deluxe. With a total sales of 71,160 units in the month of July, the Glamour is Hero’s 3rd bike in the top-5 list.

Sales in July 2019: 71,160 units

Sales in June 2019: 69,878 units

BAJAJ PULSAR

The Pulsar is one of India’s oldest and most popular motorcycle series. The Pulsar has always been Bajaj’s top-selling range and it has managed to sell about 62,469 units in the month of July, this year.

Sales in July 2019: 62,469 units

Sales in June 2019: 83,008 units

BAJAJ PLATINA

The Platina is one of Bajaj’s affordable offerings and one of the most fuel-efficient bikes in its segment. The Bajaj Platina has managed to sell over 52,489 units in July, this year.

Sales in July 2019: 52,489 units

Sales in June 2019: 56,947 units

HERO PASSION PRO

The Hero Passion Pro is a part of the affordable range in Hero’s lineup and is also one of the oldest bikes in this segment. The Passion Pro has managed to sell over 43,439 units in the month of July and is the 4th Hero Motorcycle in the top-10 list.

Sales in July 2019: 43,439 units

Sales in June 2019: 56,143 units

BAJAJ CT

The CT is another one of Bajaj’s affordable commute range. The Bajaj CT is placed below the Platina and is one of the most affordable bikes in this list. The CT has sold over 39,728 units in July 2019.

Sales in July 2019: 39,728 units

Sales in June 2019: 38,720 units

ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 350

The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s only motorcycle in the top-10 best-selling list and it has managed to sell around 29,439 units in the month of July, proving to be Enfield’s most successful bike in India.

Sales in July 2019: 29,439 units

Sales in June 2019: 33,790 units

Honda CB Unicorn

The CB Unicorn is Honda’s second entrant in the top-10 best-selling list of motorcycles, as it dethrones the TVS Apache series. With a total sales of 28,250 units in July, the CB Unicorn proves to be one of the most successful Honda 2-wheelers (after the CB Shine) in the country.