Royal Enfield Bullet 650 First Look & Walkaround | Full Details!

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is finally here, and getting to see it up close feels a bit special. For so many years, this name has survived, and now, for the first time, it gets the big 650cc engine. What you immediately notice is how familiar it looks, yet how much more presence it carries because of the larger proportions and the twin-cylinder setup.
The bike is on display with two colours options -a bluish-green shade, and a black option. Both look classic in their own way, and the overall stance still feels very “Bullet”: long, low, and very solid.
The front end keeps all the familiar bits:
- Signature Royal Enfield headlamp
- Pilot lamps
- Bulb indicators
- A small visor over the headlamp
Front suspension travel is 120 mm, and you get a 320 mm disc brake. You also get a 19-inch wheel with a 100/90 tyre, which gives it that old-school upright look.
The biggest change, of course, is the engine. This is the 650cc parallel-twin that RE already uses on the Interceptor and Continental GT, and now it finally sits inside a Bullet frame. This puts out around 43 hp and 53.2 Nm, with a 6-speed gearbox. And when you see the bike in person, especially the chrome work around the motor, the pipes and even the radiator area really stands out a lot.
The bike gets plenty of chrome overall:
- Chrome mirrors
- Chrome handlebar sections
- Chrome around the engine
- Chrome twin silencers
It instead gives the Bullet 650 a bright, shiny, and classic vibe rather than a modern matte look.
The switchgear is basic and familiar; nothing new, nothing complicated. The instrument cluster houses an analogue speedometer with a small LCD for the fuel gauge, trip meter, and odometer. You also get the Tripper navigation screen mounted beside it, which is handy on longer rides.
The tank holds 14.8 litres, and the branding on it feels very old-school. The Bullet 650 lettering on the side panels keeps the retro charm alive.
At the back, the bike gets:
- 300 mm disc brake
- Twin-channel ABS
- Twin shock absorbers with 90 mm travel
- 18-inch wheel with a 120-section tyre
Long, wide, and cushioned to suit the typical relaxed riding posture that’s characteristic of the Bullet, this seat seems to be just the kind that will serve well over long rides without any fuss.
One thing that everyone would want to hear is the exhaust note. The twin pipes sound deep and smooth, not too loud, and not too soft either. It carries that typical twin-cylinder thump but in a more refined way. Price wasn’t revealed at the time of shooting the walkaround but will be updated once announced.
All in all, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 feels like the natural step in the Bullet family. It keeps the old charm, keeps the simplicity but adds a lot more power and presence. And it isn’t pretending to be modern or tech-heavy; it is still a classic, just with a bigger heart.