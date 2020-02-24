The New 2020 KTM RC BS6 Range On Video

KTM India has successfully updated all the motorcycles in its range to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. Among these, the KTM RC 125, the KTM RC 200 and the KTM RC 390 now feature updated engines where the power output remains almost identical as before and so does the equipment. However, the bikes now flaunt a new paint scheme. Below is a video which details all the three motorcycles:

KTM’s RC range comprising RC390, RC200 and RC125 will be offered with all new colours and graphics. The 2020 KTM RC200 gets upgraded with dual-channel ABS as standard and also, the torque output has gone up from 19.2 Nm to 19.3 Nm. While being BS6 compliant, each of the bikes otherwise maintains performance parameters in terms of power and torque.

Surprisingly, the 2020 RC390 does not get the Quickshifter+ as the Duke 390 or the 390 Adventure. It does not get the colour display like on the other two 390s either and will now only be offered in a shade of white and black with black wheels and an orange-coated trellis frame. The bike’s weight has gone up by a mere 2 kilos and the engine has been tweaked accordingly to compensate for the weight gain.

The KTM RC125 will now only be available in a white and orange colour scheme. In terms of pricing, the entry-level KTM RC125 BS6 will now be available at Rs. 1,55,277 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be in showrooms by the end of this month. The BS6 KTM RC200 asks for Rs. 1,96,768 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the KTM RC125 BS6 asks for Rs. 1,55,277 (ex-showroom Delhi). For those wondering, the KTM 790 Duke will also transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms after April 2020.

The KTM RC range is about to be overhauled and will feature new styling and features while retaining the existing engines in all probability. However, an all-new, bigger-capacity motor could be added to the range and we expect to hear more about these new KTMs by the end of this year.