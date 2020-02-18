Trending:
Specs Comparison: Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter BS6

The upcoming Honda Activa 6G will lock horns directly against what is its biggest rival, the TVS Jupiter, in the Indian scooter market. There is no denying the fact that the Honda Activa is the highest selling two-wheeler of India. However, Jupiter is now more feature-loaded than ever and ready to slug it out with the ever so popular Honda.

The Honda Activa 6G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi). It comes with a host of new features, is now fuel-injected and is developed with as many as 26 patent applications. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter is fuel-injected too, gets a bigger fuel tank and under-seat storage, and is now available in three variants including the Basic, Classic and top of the line Grande variant. Here’s how the two fare against each other on paper.

TVS Jupiter BS6Honda Activa 6G
Engine Type4 Stroke, Single cylinder, FI, Air Cooled, OHC – BSIV CompliantFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS6, Fuel-injected
Displacement(cc)109.7cc109.51 cc
Max power (PS @ RPM)7.99 @ 7,0007.79 @ 8,000
Max torque (Nm @RPM)8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Starting MethodElectric & Kick StartKick/Self E
TransmissionPrimary CVT & Secondary Gear Box, V MaticAutomatic
Frame TypeUnderboneUnderbone
Suspension FrontTelescopicTelescopic
Suspension RearAdjustable Spring3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Tyre90/90-12 Tubeless / Alloy Wheel90/90-12 Tubeless / Steel Wheel
Rear Tyre90/90-12, Tubeless / Alloy Wheel90/100-10 Tubeless / Steel Wheel
Silent StartNoYes
HeadlightLEDLED (Deluxe Version Only)
Under-seat Storage21 Litres18 Litres
Fuel Tank6 Litres5.3 Litres
Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 61,500 to Rs 67,911 (Three Variants)INR 63,912 to INR 65,412 (Two Variants)
