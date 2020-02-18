Specs Comparison: Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter BS6

The upcoming Honda Activa 6G will lock horns directly against what is its biggest rival, the TVS Jupiter, in the Indian scooter market. There is no denying the fact that the Honda Activa is the highest selling two-wheeler of India. However, Jupiter is now more feature-loaded than ever and ready to slug it out with the ever so popular Honda.

The Honda Activa 6G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi). It comes with a host of new features, is now fuel-injected and is developed with as many as 26 patent applications. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter is fuel-injected too, gets a bigger fuel tank and under-seat storage, and is now available in three variants including the Basic, Classic and top of the line Grande variant. Here’s how the two fare against each other on paper.