Kia Syros Long-Term Review: Real Ownership Insights After 2,000 km!

Overview
- Spacious and practical cabin with clever storage
- Advanced tech and ADAS features for safety and convenience
- Smooth engine and comfortable ride, with some load-related quirks
- Premium interiors and features, but higher price compared to rivals
Introduction
After living with the Kia Syros for more than two months and clocking over 2,000 km, it’s finally time to see if it lives up to the hype. Marketed as a premium sub-4-meter SUV packed with comfort, tech, and practicality, the real question is—how does it hold up in everyday life, through city chaos, highway runs, and everything in between?
Exterior & Design
The Kia Syros grabs attention with its bold, boxy stance, combining ruggedness with practicality. Its upright profile maximizes cabin space without looking bulky.
- Sharp creases and squared-off lines give it a strong street presence
- Flush door handles and balanced proportions add a premium feel
- Functional yet modern design suits city driving
The unique styling stands out in the sub-4-meter SUV segment, though it might not be everyone’s taste. Practicality meets contemporary flair.
Interior & Space
The Syros’ cabin stands out in the segment:
- Oddball yet functional design maximizes interior space
- Headroom, legroom, shoulder room, and knee room are excellent for both front and rear passengers
- Boot capacity ranges from 390–465 L, adjustable with sliding rear seats
- Rear seats get ventilation, recline function, and a wide armrest with cup holders
Storage is impressive, with 23 cubbyholes and compartments. The cabin’s premium materials and refined finish give it a class-leading feel
Technology & Features
The Syros impresses with tech:
- 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and 5-inch climate control
- 360° camera and optional dual dash cam for safety
- 16 ADAS Level 2 features, segment-leading active safety package
- Air purifier, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, traction modes, and Bose sound system
Connected Car 2.0 system is slick, and the cabin tech mirrors that of Kia’s higher-end models like the Carnival and EV9.
Performance & Ride Quality
Powered by a 1.5L diesel engine (or 1.0L turbo petrol), the Syros performs smoothly under light loads.
- Engine is refined with smooth gearbox operation
- Cabin insulation ensures a quiet ride
- Handles highways and city commutes well
However, ride quality is affected when fully loaded; rear suspension can feel bouncy with 2–3 passengers at the back. Fuel gauge calibration occasionally shows inconsistencies at low fill levels.
Areas for Improvement & Considerations
While the Syros excels in space, tech, and premium feel, there are a few trade-offs:
- Its starting price is higher than rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Sonet
- Not an engaging driver’s car; suited more for comfort than sporty handling
- Some minor ergonomic issues, like missing third rear headrest
Conclusion
The Kia Syros is a practical, tech-rich, and premium sub-4-meter SUV. Perfect for families, it excels in space, comfort, and safety. Though pricier and not aimed at spirited driving, its cabin quality, features, and advanced tech make it a standout choice for real-world usability and compact luxury.