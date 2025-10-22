Maruti Victoris Bio Gas Variant to Debut at Japan Mobility Show

Overview:
- Maruti Victoris Bio Gas (CBG) prototype set to appear at 2025 Japan Mobility Show
- Built on the CNG variant, using renewable compressed bio gas technology
- 1.5L petrol engine tweaked for cleaner, efficient combustion
- Designed with sustainability and eco-friendly driving in mind
Introduction
Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris has already impressed buyers with petrol, CNG, and hybrid options. Now, there’s a new twist — a Bio Gas variant. It’s not just about tech or numbers. This version is about trying something greener. Fans may not see it in showrooms yet, but it gives a peek at where car tech is heading.
Engine & Powertrain
The Bio Gas version keeps the familiar 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, but with tweaks to burn compressed bio gas efficiently.
CBG comes from organic waste like crop residue or municipal garbage. Unlike CNG, it’s renewable and much cleaner. That means the SUV remains practical and capable while being environmentally conscious.
The under-body fuel tank is the same as the CNG model, so there’s no compromise on cabin or luggage space.
Why This Matters
What’s interesting is that switching to bio gas can do more than fuel a car. It can reduce crop burning, clean up urban waste, and even create jobs. Maruti is showing that an SUV can be adventurous yet responsible.
It’s not about flashy specs. It’s about thinking smarter and experimenting with sustainable options.
Launch & Availability
The Bio Gas Victoris will be showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show as a working prototype. Don’t expect it in India right away. But it’s worth noting that this gives a clear signal: Maruti is serious about renewable fuel technology.
Conclusion
The Victoris Bio Gas SUV feels practical, capable, and eco-conscious. It’s a small but exciting step in making cars greener without compromising on performance.
Fans and environmentalists alike will be curious to see how this SUV evolves when (and if) it hits the roads