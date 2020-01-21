Kia Carnival Video Review: Comfort, Space, Features And Variants Explained

About to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020, the Kia Carnival will position itself as a true upgrade from the Toyota Innova. For what it offers, it does come across as a premium vehicle which will tempt first-time buyers too. The Carnival will be offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9 seats. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation, the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9 seater has 6 Captain + 3 sinking seats. Sinking seats? Watch the detailed video review below to know more about it.

For fat cats who seek ultimate comfort and luxury in this segment, the Kia Carnival offers everything imaginable in terms of features and seating comfort. It is equipped with features such as a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP seats in the Limousine trim, 10.1” dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system which comprises of 10.1” monitors and an 8 speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. The Carnival also gets One-Touch Power Sliding Doors and Smart Power Tailgate among others. In terms of appearance, the front of the Carnival comes with a wide, upright ‘tiger-nose’ grille and wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs, R18” alloy wheels and wide LED rear lamps. The Carnival will offer Kia’s UVO tech for being a connected car and to offer infotainment. UVO comes with 37 smart features and is being offered free for the initial 3 years.

Also Read: The Kia Carnival MPV – What Sets It Apart From The Toyota Innova?

Powering the Carnival is a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. It develops 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission. Paired with the smooth-shifting gearbox, momentum is uniform, fluid and there’s always adequate power on tap to keep the driver happy. In terms of driving dynamics, the Carnival behaves really well for a 2-tonne vehicle and there’s ample feedback at all times relayed through the hydraulically-assisted steering wheel.

The Carnival’s feature list is exhaustive and besides the aforementioned bits, the MPV also gets an air purifier with a fragrance diffuser, 3-zone climate control, cruise control, plenty of power sockets (one which sends out 200W), window blinds even for the third row, a two-tier sunroof and a wireless phone charger for the front passengers. Overall, the Carnival even beats things like the Mercedes V Class for what it offers and if you are in the market for a luxurious MPV, do watch the in-depth video and we hope you will find it useful.