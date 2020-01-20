KTM Adventure 390 Launched At INR 2.99 Lakh; Images And Spec Sheet Inside

Trending:
A much-awaited adventure touring motorcycle has finally been launched in India. Bookings commence today, at KTM Showrooms across the country for the KTM Adventure 390, which has been priced at Rs. 2,99,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The bike goes on sale from 20 January 2020. The bike draws a lot from the KTM 450 Rally – A Dakar-winning bike. The bike also derives much from KTM’s rich legacy in rally racing in terms of chassis, profiling & several specs such as a larger fuel tank, ergonomics & wind protection.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (4)

The 390 Adventure is purpose-built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine. The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.

KTM 390 Adventure 2020 RH Profile Orange

The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine which features electronics such as EFI and ride-by-wire resulting in 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque. With this new launch, KTM India will also be engaging with their adventure community of customers & intenders through dedicated customer engagement programs like the Adventure Day & Global Marquee events like – the Adventure Rally which will involve Global & Indian KTM Mentors providing training & experience to KTM owners on different types of adventure terrains.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (2)

KTM 390 ADVENTURE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lightweight Steel Trellis frame with KTM’s signature die-cast, Open lattice swingarm
  • 43 mm open-cartridge upside-down WP APEX front forks with 170 mm of travel
  • High-quality gas assisted WP APEX rear shock having 177 mm of travel with progressive spring and preload adjustment
  • Dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance Tyres
  • Motorcycle Traction Control with lean angle sensitivity
  • Cutting edge twin channel braking systems featuring Cornering ABS & Offroad ABS by Bosch
  • Quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and down-shifting.
  • Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones via KTM My Ride for Calls, music & turn-by-turn navigation (optional)
  • State-of-the-art DOHC Engine with Electronic Fuel Injection & Ride-by-wire throttle response delivering 43 Hp of Power & 37 Nm of Torque

KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (3)

Other Features:

  • Multifunctional dashboard with full-colour TFT display
  • Fuel tank with 14.5L capacity
  • Adjustable Windshield
  • Toothed footpegs
  • 12 V Power outlet
  • LED headlight and LED daytime running lights.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (5)

Technical Specifications :

Engine TypeSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
CoolingLiquid Cooling
Displacement373.2cc
Fuel SystemBosch EFI
Bore/Stroke89/60 mm
Power32 kW(43 HP) @ 9000 RPM
Torque37Nm @ 7000 RPM
Compression Ratio12.6:1
Transmission6 Gears
LubricationWet Sump
ClutchPASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
FrameSteel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated
SubframeSteel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated
Front SuspensionWP Apex 43mm Upside-down Suspension
Rear SuspensionWP Apex Shock Absorber
Suspension Travel Front/Rear170mm/177mm
Front BrakeSingle Piston, Radially mounted calliper, Brake disc of 320 mm
Rear BrakeDouble Piston, Floating Calliper, Brake Disc of 230 mm
Wheels Front/RearCast Aluminium wheels 19″ Front – 17″ Rear
Tires Front/Rear100/90(Front)/130/80 (Rear) – Metzeler Tourance Tyres
ABSBosche 9.1 MP Twin Channel Cornering ABS
Traction ControlLean sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control
Quickshifter +Yes
KTM My RideBluetooth Connectivity with Navigation
Battery12 V 8 AH
HeadlightLED Type,

Low Beam

1.7A,24W

High Beam

2.6A, 36W

Dimensions (LXWXH)2154x900x1400 mm
Seat Height855mm
Wheelbase1430 mm
Ground Clearance200 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity14.5 L
Dry Weight162 Kg
KTM390 Adventure 2020 RH Side Orange
KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020
KTM 390 Adventure 2020 RH Side White
KTM 390 Adventure 2020 RH Profile White
KTM 390 Adventure 2020 RH Profile Orange
KTM 390 Adventure 2020 LH Side White
KTM 390 Adventure 2020 LH Side Orange
KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (5)
KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (4)
KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (3)
KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (2)
KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2020 (1)

