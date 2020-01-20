KTM Adventure 390 Launched At INR 2.99 Lakh; Images And Spec Sheet Inside

A much-awaited adventure touring motorcycle has finally been launched in India. Bookings commence today, at KTM Showrooms across the country for the KTM Adventure 390, which has been priced at Rs. 2,99,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The bike goes on sale from 20 January 2020. The bike draws a lot from the KTM 450 Rally – A Dakar-winning bike. The bike also derives much from KTM’s rich legacy in rally racing in terms of chassis, profiling & several specs such as a larger fuel tank, ergonomics & wind protection.

The 390 Adventure is purpose-built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine. The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.

The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine which features electronics such as EFI and ride-by-wire resulting in 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque. With this new launch, KTM India will also be engaging with their adventure community of customers & intenders through dedicated customer engagement programs like the Adventure Day & Global Marquee events like – the Adventure Rally which will involve Global & Indian KTM Mentors providing training & experience to KTM owners on different types of adventure terrains.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE HIGHLIGHTS

Lightweight Steel Trellis frame with KTM’s signature die-cast, Open lattice swingarm

43 mm open-cartridge upside-down WP APEX front forks with 170 mm of travel

High-quality gas assisted WP APEX rear shock having 177 mm of travel with progressive spring and preload adjustment

Dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance Tyres

Motorcycle Traction Control with lean angle sensitivity

Cutting edge twin channel braking systems featuring Cornering ABS & Offroad ABS by Bosch

Quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and down-shifting.

Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones via KTM My Ride for Calls, music & turn-by-turn navigation (optional)

State-of-the-art DOHC Engine with Electronic Fuel Injection & Ride-by-wire throttle response delivering 43 Hp of Power & 37 Nm of Torque

Other Features:

Multifunctional dashboard with full-colour TFT display

Fuel tank with 14.5L capacity

Adjustable Windshield

Toothed footpegs

12 V Power outlet

LED headlight and LED daytime running lights.

Technical Specifications :