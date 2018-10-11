New Launch: New TVS Wego Refresh Is Here To Join The Festivities

Remember body balance? Well if you do, that same body has now been painted in fresh new colours and graphics, and with that, a new TVS Wego Refresh is here to join us for the festive season. According to TVS, the Wego Refresh has been designed for today’s youth and boasts of new features such as a sporty seat, a 20-litre utility box, sporty wheel-rim stickers, pass-by switch and a maintenance free battery.

Priced at Rs. 53,027 (Ex-showroom Delhi), the TVS WEGO refresh will be available in four stylish colours – Red, Blue, Grey and Black. Mechanically, it is identical to the vanilla Wego and is still powered by a peppy 110cc engine, which promises to return best-in-class mileage. The Wego Refresh sports a full metal body and also gets an advanced digital speedometer.

Adjudged No. 1 by the 2016 & 2017 J.D. Power (Asia-Pacific) Quality survey in the Executive Scooter category, the Wego is India’s first scooter with a body balancing technology. The scooter combines ergonomic design with ideal engine placement to ensure the perfect centre of gravity, making it highly manoeuvrable and stable on all road conditions.

Commenting on the new refresh, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooter and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “At TVS Motor Company, we have brought in interventions across our product portfolio based on evolving customer requirements. TVS WEGO is inspired by the youthful lifestyle of our target audience. We are confident that this refresh of the award winning TVS WEGO, will resonate with our customers.”