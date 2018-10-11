Return Of The Hyosung Aquila 650: Gets Priced At Rs. 5.55 Lakh Ex-Showroom Mumbai

Trending:
Added in: Hyosung
Hyosung has been around in India since the year 2003 and has now reintroduced the Aquila GV 650 Pro for an ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.55 lakh. It comes powered by the same 647cc, 90-degree V-Twin that features water cooling and an eight-valve DOHC setup.

Hyosung Aquila GV 650 Pro Front Three Quarter

Its still mated to the same 5-speed gearbox and produces 75 bhp of power @ 9,000 rpm and 62 Nm for torque @ 7,500 rpm. Suspension duty on the Aquila Pro has been taken care of by a 43 mm inverted fork at the front along with a dual hydraulic shock set up at the rear.

Hyosung Aquila GV 650 Pro Rear Three Quarter View

It rides on an 18-inch wheel at the front that’s 120 mm in width and a 17-inch wheel at the rear that’s 180 mm of width. Braking has been handled by a 300 mm double disc setup at the front and a single 270 mm disc at the rear, it now also features dual-channel ABS as standard.

Hyosung Aquila GV 650 Pro Fuel Tank

The Aquila Pro gets 160mm of ground clearance while weighing in at a heavy 240 kgs. It features a 16-litre fuel tank and is all set to go up against rivals such as the Harley Davidson Street 750 and the much anticipated upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Hyosung Aquila GV 650 Pro Engine View
Hyosung Aquila GV 650 Pro Speedometer
Hyosung Aquila GV 650 Pro Exhaust

Hyosung
,
Hyosung GV650
,
News
,
 