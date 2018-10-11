Return Of The Hyosung Aquila 650: Gets Priced At Rs. 5.55 Lakh Ex-Showroom Mumbai

Hyosung has been around in India since the year 2003 and has now reintroduced the Aquila GV 650 Pro for an ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.55 lakh. It comes powered by the same 647cc, 90-degree V-Twin that features water cooling and an eight-valve DOHC setup.

Its still mated to the same 5-speed gearbox and produces 75 bhp of power @ 9,000 rpm and 62 Nm for torque @ 7,500 rpm. Suspension duty on the Aquila Pro has been taken care of by a 43 mm inverted fork at the front along with a dual hydraulic shock set up at the rear.

It rides on an 18-inch wheel at the front that’s 120 mm in width and a 17-inch wheel at the rear that’s 180 mm of width. Braking has been handled by a 300 mm double disc setup at the front and a single 270 mm disc at the rear, it now also features dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Aquila Pro gets 160mm of ground clearance while weighing in at a heavy 240 kgs. It features a 16-litre fuel tank and is all set to go up against rivals such as the Harley Davidson Street 750 and the much anticipated upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.