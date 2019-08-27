Harley Davidson Launches Limited Edition Street 750, Prices Start From INR 5.47 Lakh

To celebrate its 10th anniversary in India, the Milwaukee bikemaker, Harley Davidson unveiled its first electric bike, the LiveWire and also launched a limited edition version of its best-selling bike in the country, the Street 750. The new limited edition Street 750 will be exclusive to only 300 units and will get an India-inspired paint graphics to commemorate its 10-years of operation in the country. The bike gets a couple of mechanical and cosmetic changes, as it is now Harley Davidson’s first BS-VI compliant vehicle. The limited-edition Street 750 is priced at INR 5.47 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Talking about the design, the limited-edition bike retains all the design features from the standard version, however, it features a premium tank medallion and a two-tone paint option to complement the silver engine fins and machined highlights on the wheel. In terms of dimensions and chassis, the bike is 2,215 mm in length and gets a wheelbase of 1,520 mm, along with 145 mm of total ground clearance. The bike also sits pretty low and gets a seat height of 720 mm, which should be quite comfortable for both, short and tall riders, thanks to the front telescopic and specially-tuned twin-rear shocks. The bike gets a fuel tank capacity of 13.1-litres and a kerb weight of 223 kgs. Also, the 17-inch front wheel gets a 100 section tyre, while the 15-inch rear wheel gets a 140 section tyre. Anchorage duties are handled by front and rear discs, which are governed by factory fitted Dual-Channel ABS.

Mechanically, the limited edition Street 750 retains the same 749cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution X (V-Twin) engine from the standard model, but is now BS-VI compliant. The 749cc engine is capable of producing 48 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine is then paired with a 6-speed manual transmission which can take the bike from 0-60 kmph in almost 2.5 seconds and provide a mileage of around 20-25 kmpl. Apart from this, the bike also features a 2-in-1 all-black exhaust, a new gloss black saree guard, black cast aluminium wheels and a blacked-out front end for an overall dark and aggressive look.