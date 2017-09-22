Ducati SuperSport & SuperSport S Launched In India: All Details, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Ducati India has launched the SuperSport and SuperSport S, motorcycles that are designed to combine comfort and versatility to make them everyday sport bike without compromising on the style and soul of a true Ducati thoroughbred. The pre-bookings for the SuperSport have been great and dealership across the country start deliveries on September 22, 2017. The SuperSport is claimed to be agile on urban roads, comfortable on highways and decisive when faced with out-of-town hairpin turns, the SuperSport allows anyone to indulge their sports instinct.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the seventh motorcycle launched in India this year, the SuperSport is an exciting model for both expert riders and riders contemplating the Ducati sports world for the first time. He also added that the expert riders will enjoy its road performance and penchant for touring while the ease of handling and versatility will be appreciated by first time sport bike buyers.

Powering the SuperSport is a twin-cylinder 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, delivering a 110 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The front fairing is aimed to make for an uninterrupted aerodynamic profile that draws attention to the sculpted tank. The tail piece that is separate from the rest of the fairing, is designed to add sports elegance and ensures maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

The Sport, Touring and Urban Riding Modes act on the Ride-by-Wire, ABS and DTC parameters to modify the behavior of the bike and adapt it to suit personal preferences and riding conditions. Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) on the motorcycle includes Bosch 9MP ABS and Ducati Traction Control.

The SuperSport S version comes with a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, the Ducati Quick Shift up/down system, and a rear seat cover. The Ducati Quick Shift and the rear seat covers are also available as accessories for the SuperSport version.

The SuperSport can be fitted with a full range of Ducati Performance accessories that let owners configure their bike to suit personal wants and needs. Deliveries for the Ducati SuperSport & SuperSport S have started across all seven Ducati dealerships in India including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kochi & Kolkata. The SuperSport and SuperSport S are priced at INR 12,08,000 (ex-showroom India) and INR 13,39,000 (ex-showroom India) respectively.

Ducati SuperSport will be available in:

Ducati Red with Ducati Red frame and Matt Black wheels.

Equipment:

937 cm3 Testastretta 11° engine with 113 hp at 9,000 rpm (the power value indicated is measured using a chassis dynamometer) and 96.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm

Euro 4 emissions

2-1-2 exhaust system with lower pre-silencer and lateral silencer with stacked pipes

Trellis frame with load-bearing engine

Height-adjustable 2-position Plexiglas screen with 50 mm of travel

3-spoke wheels with Y-shaped spokes

Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, 120/70 ZR17 front and 180/55 ZR17 rear

Fully adjustable 41 mm Marzocchi forks

Sachs shock with adjustable spring pre-load and rebound damping

Brembo front braking system with two 320 mm discs and M4.32 calipers

Brembo PR18/19 front radial brake pump

3 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban)

Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Bosch + Ducati Traction Control)

Ready for Ducati Quick Shift (up/down)

Headlight with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) *

Full-LCD instrumentation

Under-seat waterproof USB port

Ready to incorporate Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Ducati SuperSport S will be available in :

Star White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Red wheels

Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Matt Black wheels

Equipment:

937 cm3 Testastretta 11° engine with 113 hp a at 9,000 rpm (the power value indicated is measured using a chassis dynamometer) and 96.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm

Euro 4 emissions

2-1-2 exhaust system with lower pre-silencer and lateral silencer with stacked pipes

Trellis frame with load-bearing engine

Height-adjustable 2-position Plexiglas screen with 50 mm of travel

3-spoke wheels with Y-shaped spokes

Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, 120/70 ZR17 front and 180/55 ZR17 rear

Fully adjustable 48 mm Öhlins TiN-treated fork (specific “S” version content)

Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber (specific “S” version content)

Brembo front braking system with two 320 mm discs and M4.32 calipers

Brembo PR18/19 front radial brake pump

3 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban)

Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Bosch + Ducati Traction Control)

Ducati Quick Shift up/down (specific “S” version content)

Headlight with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) *

Full-LCD instrumentation

Under-seat waterproof USB port

Colour-coordinated rear seat cover (specific “S” version content)

Ready for Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

For the SuperSport, Ducati Performance has come up with a series of individually available packages and accessories to bring out the bike’s full versatility and customise it to suit individual taste. Both SuperSport versions can be enhanced with the Sport, Touring and Urban packages, which can also be mounted together.

The Sport pack includes:

Carbon front mudguard

Carbon fuel tank cover

Articulated racing lever kit

Billet aluminium covers for front and rear brake fluid reservoirs

The Touring pack (available starting from mid-2017) includes:

Pair of semi-rigid side panniers

Larger touring screen

Heated grips

The Urban pack includes:

Anti-theft alarm system

Tank bag

Rubber-lined rider and passenger footpegs

Individually available accessories not in the packages include: