Honda Cars India Introduces Digipad AVN System In BR-V

Honda Cars India (HCIL) introduced its enriched BR-V, featuring the Digipad – Honda’s 17.7 cm touchscreen Audio Video Navigation (AVN) system. Along with the new infotainment system, the BR-V comes with a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors to offer a more convenient and safer parking experience. The new features have been introduced in the VX grade of the BR-V. The rear parking sensors have been introduced from S Grade onwards.

Following are a few highlights of the Digipad AVN system in the Honda BR-V:

In-built satellite-linked 3D navigation

My Storage internal media memory of 1.5 GB

Mirror Link support for smartphone connectivity

Internet access for browsing, email and live traffic via optional Wi-fi receiver

Voice commands for media, navigation and calling

Smartphone voice assistant activation

Bluetooth for hands-free telephone and audio streaming support

AM/FM Digital radio tuner, MP3/WAV, i-Pod/i-phone compatible

USB slots (2 Nos), Micro SD Card slots for maps and media (2 Nos.) & HDMI-IN port

Following are the prices of the enriched VX grades of the BR-V (ex-showroom, Delhi):

BR-V 1.5L VX MT Petrol – INR 12.27 lakh

BR-V 1.5L VX MT Diesel – INR 13.22 lakh

Speaking about the enriched Honda BR-V, Jnaneswar Sen, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the enriched version of the BR-V for our customers in this festive season. The BR-V with Digipad, and other new features, adds to the model’s versatility and we are confident that this Be Ready Vehicle will complement the varied lifestyles of our customers. Honda has introduced many new features in several Honda models during this festive season and they have received excellent customer response. We are quite optimistic of good sales numbers in this season.”