Renault Captur Unveiled, Bookings Open Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

After sharing numerous teasers, Renault has officially unveiled the Captur for the Indian automotive market. Built on the B0 platform, the Captur has been designed and developed leveraging the prowess of Renault India and global teams. Renault has commenced the production of the Captur and is preparing for a festive season launch. Bookings for the Captur have begun from today and the model can be booked Captur App and the Renault India website against an initial booking amount of INR 25,000.

The Renault Captur comes equipped with a design that is accentuated by its Innovative Lighting Systems (ILS). This includes full LED headlamps with floating side indicators, C-shaped LED DRLs and ripple tail lamps and LED ambient lighting inside the car. A few other highlights of the Captur include Satin finish front and rear skid plates, thick fenders and a dash of chrome on its front and sides. Also on offer are 17 inch alloy wheels.

Also read: New Renault Duster Sandstorm Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Prices

Inside, the Captur crossover features white and gold interiors with HVAC vents engulfed in chrome, along with the stylish bezel with golden finish, 6-way adjustable leather seats seats with lumbar support, smart access card and engine start-stop button and the OneIntegration concept, Renault’s design approach that connects car and driver. The Integrated Intelligent ULC 3.0 multimedia navigation system comes with a seven-inch display featuring radio and Bluetooth technology, voice recognition (for iOS), maps along with temperature and time display. Also on offer is automatic climate control with surround illumination and rear cooling vents.

On the safety front, the Renault Captur is equipped with dual airbags, side airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist. In addition, it will also come with a Cruise Control feature that helps maintain a pre-selected speed without acceleration and a Speed Limiter, which restricts speed within limits selected by the driver. It will also have 2 lateral ISOFIX fixtures with top-tether in the rear seat for child safety.

The Renault Captur will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains. For the petrol option, it will be powered by a 4 cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5 speed manual transmission, producing 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine (common rail injection), mated to a 6 speed manual transmission, delivering a maximum power of 110 PS at 4,000 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

Renault will offer a host of personalization options for the Captur such as dual tone body colours, 2 themed personalization packs – Diamond Deck and Urban Connect, which are the result of a collaboration between Renault’s design studios in India and France. Also on offer are a choice of add-ons which further enhance the personalization options. Together with Diamond Deck and Urban Connect, Renault will offer a range of aesthetic and utility add-ons including chrome embellishments, smart lighting enhancements, illuminated scuff plates, elegant interior finishes, roof decal designs and designer mats.

Following are the technical specifications of the upcoming Renault Captur: