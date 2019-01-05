Nissan Kicks To Be Launched On 22nd January

Nissan India is all set to launch its exciting new SUV, Kicks on the 22nd of January. The bookings for the SUV have already begun and the booking amount has been set at INR 25,000. Customers can book the car either through their nearest Nissan dealership or they can even do it through the company’s official website.

The Nissan Kicks is a stylish looking crossover SUV, which gets a blacked-out grille with a Nissan logo up front. The logo has been embedded with a camera which relays back a 360-degree view of the vehicle on the infotainment display. A bold looking grille gets accentuated with chrome. Illumination duties are taken care by aggressive looking projector headlamps with halogen bulbs and a boomerang-shaped LED DRL.

Talking about the interiors, the vehicle gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it also gets many more features like cruise control, a 360-degree camera and some leather and piano black accents on the dash and others. On the safety front, the SUV offers features like ABS with EBD, VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control), front fog lamps with cornering function, up to four airbags, cruise control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, follow-me-home headlamps and speed sensing door lock/unlock.

Powering the Nissan Kicks is a 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine, which develops 105 bhp @5600 rpm and 142 Nm @4000 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 1.5-litre K9K diesel unit is also on offer. It churns out respective power and torque output of 109 bhp @3850 rpm and 240 Nm @1750 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox for the diesel.

Top end trims get premium leather upholstery.

The Nissan Kicks is also larger than its global counterpart as it is based out of the updated M0 platform from Renault. The Kicks measures 4,384mm in length, 1,813mm in width, 1,656mm in height and has a 2,673mm long wheelbase. When launched the Kicks will give the Hyundai’s runaway success the Creta a run for its money, but this clearly depends on how the SUV will be priced. The expected pricing for the car will be somewhere between Rs. 10 lakh – 15 lakh. It will also pose strong competition to the likes of Jeep Compass and the upcoming Tata Harrier