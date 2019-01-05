This New Technology from Nissan Will Make Blind Spots a Thing of the Past

Nissan has big plans for the upcoming CES trade show. They will unveil a new technology which would help drivers see things they earlier could not. Merging real and virtual worlds, this technology will help a driver see things or obstacles present in a place like a corner of a building or even around a corner. Called the Invisible to Visible or I2V technology, Nissan hopes to merge to different worlds for an ultimate, connected car driving experience. “By helping you see the invisible, I2V enhances your confidence and makes driving more enjoyable,” said Tetsuro Ueda, an expert leader at the Nissan Research Center. “The interactive features create an experience that’s tailored to your interests and driving style so that anyone can enjoy using it in their own way.”

By merging information from various sensors present on the outside of the vehicle, the I2V technology will display a 3-dimensional projection of the things which are not visible to the driver. This is Nissan’s plan of changing the way we drive cars and preparing them for the future. Moreover, combined with autonomous driving, this technology will definitely help the cars of the future. Also, the car can help a driver when the weather conditions are not favourable and can for example on a rainy day, a scenery of a sunny bright day can be projected to the driver making cars much safer.

Also Read: First Nissan Kicks Customer Felicitated at the 10th Edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’

Visitors to CES can experience I2V at Nissan’s display by putting on a pair of augmented-reality goggles and stepping inside a demonstration cockpit featuring three-dimensional interfaces and displays. Users are guided through scenarios including a tour of a city, receiving help to find an open parking space at a busy mall, seeing a rainy day outside change to a sunny day inside the car, chasing a professional driver avatar to improve driving skills and exploring how I2V can see through buildings and around corners.