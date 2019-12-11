JCB Showcases A Wide Range Of New Machines At Excon 2019 In Bengaluru

India’s leading construction equipment manufacturer, JCB, recently showcased a wide range of new, smart, technology-driven machines at the 10th edition of Excon in Bengaluru. Some of the new intelligent machines which were put on display included the new ecoXpert 3DX Backhoe Loader, the 14T and 24.5T NXT range, the 14T and 38T Quarry Master Range, the Skid Steer Loader 135 & 155, etc. Some of the main highlights of JCB’s new range includes enhanced fuel efficiency, variable performance capacity, and smart machine management through LiveLink.

The star of the event was the new ecoXpert 3DX Backhoe Loader, as it can help save up to 12% on fuel and reduce maintenance costs by about 22%. Apart from this, the 3DX also comes loaded with JCB’s ‘IntelliPerformance’ and ‘IntelliDig’ technology to give customers real-time information about the performance of their machine. Talking about the new LiveLink technology, this advanced telematics tech benefits operators in better fleet management through remote monitoring. This technology also enables transmission of information on a machine’s health including Service, Operations and Security, to the operator or owner.

Mr Subir Kumar Chowdhury, MD & CEO of JCB India said, “We are, as always, delighted to be a part of Excon, South Asia’s largest Construction Equipment Exhibition. We have launched our range of intelligent products and technologies at this five-day event. Our Backhoe Loader, which probably is the most widely used construction equipment is now even more fuel-efficient and comes with ‘IntelliPerformance’. The next level ‘NXT’ series from 14T to 24.5T and the Quarry Master range of Excavators from 14T to 38T now offers a wide range of options to our customers to choose from. We have pioneered the Material Handling segment with our range of Telehandlers and Skid Steers; the new range of Telehandlers with the Global side engine layout and height from 7m to 18m have also been launched along with a new range of Skid Steers. Mini Excavators are gaining popularity in select applications and we have made our range even more comprehensive in the 3T to 6T range”

He further added, “Smart technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and next-generation Construction Equipment will play an important role in achieving the $5 Trillion economy target for the country. It is a significant opportunity for us to showcase the pioneering work done by us through the integration of IoT and Big Data in our machines. At Excon, we will also be displaying our range of smart solutions in Parts and Product Support, which are providing comprehensive solutions to India’s Earthmoving and Construction needs.”