Yezdi’s Resurrection Gets A Date!

Mahindra-owned ‘Classic Legends’ is very clear in its resolve. The brand wishes to shoot down Royal Enfield that continues to enjoy a monopoly in the 300cc to 700cc segment. First JAWA, then BSA, and now Yezdi will stand as a staunch opponent to the might of Royal Enfield. Yezdi was resurrected back in November, and we have finally received an unveil date for the brand.

Save the date!

Classic Legends has posted a save the date on its social media for the 13th of January 2022. No further information is available regarding the event, but the most educated guess seems to be the unveiling of the Yezdi motorcycle.

What can we expect?

The first announcement of this resurrection was made in November, and since then Yezdi has been in the works. Back then the brand had trademarked the name Yezdi Roadking in India. The Roadking gets a Scrambler and an Adventure variant, with the latter as its name suggests, being an adventure tourer.

We expect that the Roadking ADV will be the first motorcycle to be brought back from the ashes. It offers a certain resemblance to the RE Himalayan but looks significantly smaller. The bike offers a tourer built with large all-terrain tires and raised mudguards and dual fenders. The bike also gets a wide windscreen, spoke wheels, a round headlamp bowl, and crash guards.

The crash guards also double as support pillars to carry luggage or other forms of load. Even at the back, we get luggage racks. With this much iron cladding on the bike, it is safe to say that it will be heavy and might even touch the two hundred kilo mark. The bike has been spotted in a silver and blue color scheme with the “Legendary Yezdi” badging on the fuel tank.

Also read: BSA Gold Star Breaks Cover In The UK!

Performance

Coming to performance, it is possible that we get to see the same engine on Yezdi as we have seen in JAWA, and if so there won’t be any problems in the performance. While the Scrambler could get the 290cc engine that puts out 27PS of power and 27Nm of torque, the Adventure variant might just get the 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, that puts out 30.64PS of power and 32.74Nm of torque.