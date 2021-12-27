EVTRIC Unveils Three Electric Two-Wheelers

Electric Vehicle industry in India is getting bigger and bigger as there is an increase in demand for two-wheeler and four-wheeler EVs in the market. It’s like there is a wave of EVs in India. EVTRIC Motors is a new venture in electric vehicle space, which showcased three electric two-wheelers in the high-speed category- EVTRIC Rise(Motorcycle), EVTRIC Mighty (Scooter), and EVTRIC Ride Pro (Scooter) at the EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The brand presented an array of spectacular offerings on the esteemed stage of the EV expo and received huge admiration from the visitors for its cutting-edge- technology packed with elegant design. All in all, the display was an end-to-end line-up of high-speed, well-powered two-wheelers setting the bar at par with ICE counterparts.

Details about the vehicles showcased in the expo:

EVTRIC Rise

The high-speed motorcycle is the first electric motorcycle by the brand, that flaunts an elegant style along with high-end technology. Considering that to a lot of users charging has been an intriguing factor, the brand has equipped the bike with a 3.0 kWh Lithium-ion, detachable battery thus, ensuring charging convenience. The bike shall clock at a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 kms on a single charge.

EVTRIC Mighty

The high-speed scooter by the brand offers a mix of bling and comfort to the riders. It easily reaches a maximum speed of 70 kmph, and can run for 90 kms on a single full charge.

EVTRIC Ride Pro

Another high-speed e-scooter unveiled by EVTRIC is a high-end model in the showcase that reaches a top speed of 75 kmph, offering a range of 90 kms. EVTRIC Ride Pro is the advanced version of the previously launched EVTRIC Ride scooter by the brand that had entered the market in August this year.

Official statement

Mr. Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors said,” The entire EVTRIC team has been putting a lot of efforts to offer quality products that raise the bars in the EV two-wheeler industry in India. This EV India Expo 2021 provided us with the perfect opportunity to unveil the striking innovations that are gaining a lot of acknowledgement and praise from the industry honchos, visitors, auto experts, and users.

We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get. Therefore, we are a customer-first brand and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology.