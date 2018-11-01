Yamaha Unveils the FreeGo Maxi Scooter at the 2018 Indonesia Motor Show

The Yamaha unveiled a new maxi-scooter, the FreeGo at the 2018 Indonesia Motorcycle Show. Powered by a 125 cc motor, producing 9.4 hp and 9.5 Nm of torque, this bike comes in a neat looking package. The front headlight is mounted below, on the apron of the scooter with design cues that sort of resemble the Ray scooter. It gets all black alloy wheels measuring 12-inches in diameter, at both ends. The bike was seen in a sporty dual tone paint job, which looks rather nice in the pictures. Just like all scooters, the FreeGo too will have an automatic transmission, making it effortless to ride.

Just like the Ntorq, this bike too gets an all-digital display in the instrument console. Apart from a charging socket, this bike also gets a keyless start system with an immobiliser. To save fuel, the scooter comes equipped with an automatic start/stop technology which Yamaha calls the Stop & Start System. Underneath the long seat is a storage space of 26-litres of space large enough to swallow a full-size helmet. The fuel filler cap is located on the front of the scooter, making the process of refuelling more simple. The bike will also be offered with a synchronised braking system while the top end model gets ABS.

As mentioned above, this scooter is offered in different trim levels. The standard FreeGo, the FreeGo S and the FreeGo S ABS, each being more expensive and equipment packed the latter. Matte Black, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue and Metallic White are the colours offered with the standard variant. The other two variants come in a Matte Black, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue paint options. The scooter has been priced at Rp. 18,500,000 (INR 89,962), Rp.19,700,000 (INR 95,797), and Rp.22,500,000 (INR 1,09,413) (all prices are OTR, Jakarta), for the Standard, S and S ABS model respectively. If launched in India, it will go against the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.