VIDEO: Duke 125 Test Mule Goes Against a Pulsar 150

The KTM Duke 125 is rumoured to be launched in the Indian market very soon and some dealers have started accepting bookings as well. Backing this rumour is the fact that the bike was seen undergoing road tests on the Talegaon area of NH4. We see a test mule on the riding on the highway in a video recorded and uploaded by YouTube user “The Dukeist” It is interesting to note that the bike was accompanied by an unregistered Bajaj Pulsar 150. Makes us wonder is that the bike they are putting the Duke 125 against?

Riding on his dad’s Splendor, the guy approaches this rather mysterious looking Duke which has a black colour tank with no badging. Once close enough he asks the rider if it is a 125. After a while, the guy answers yes but is taken aback when The Dukeist says he is recording. Trailing back a bit, the Duke 125 then weaves through traffic and eventually does overtake the Pulsar 150. The naked street bike gets a 124.7 cc single cylinder motor that produces 15 bhp of power @ 9,500 rpm and 11.8 Nm of torque @ 8,000 rpm. The numbers are right in the ballpark of the Pulsar 150 which makes 14.9 Bhp and 12.5 Nm Torque.

With no set launch date yet, rumours suggest the bike will be out by the second half of November. Dealers who have started accepting bookings of the bike have said that it will be about INR 20k cheaper than the Duke 200. So with an estimated price of INR 1.2 Lakh, this sure is quite a pricey 125 cc bike. This may be a possible reason why the Austrian manufacturer has not launched the bike yet, which is made locally at Chakan and exported abroad. Although when launched, this bike will stand in a segment of its own. Offering much more performance in the 125 cc segment, this bike would stand in a class of its own. Do watch the video linked below which showcases the Duke 125.