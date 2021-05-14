Yamaha R7 To Mark Its Debut On May 18th!

Start gearing up for some middleweight action from the Japanese bikemaker Yamaha. The company recently released a teaser video that indicated that it might spawn a new middleweight motorcycle which could possibly be the R7. The discontinuation of the legendary R6 was taken with a pinch of salt because it is a widely accepted fact that the R6 is one of the most iconic motorcycles to ever grace the planet. The middleweight supersport segment is slowly dying but manufacturers are trying hard to breathe new life into it.

Yamaha has now released a new teaser video that informs that the new superport will make its official world debut on May 18th, 2021.

Apart from the reveal date, the most prominent bit of information revealed through the video is a glimpse of its headlamp design featuring LED DRL and an air scoop placed in the middle of the light. Thus the motorcycle will feature a twin-beam design at the front, something similar to the discontinued YZF-R6.

The new YZF-R7 is likely to be based on MT-07 platform. So it might get the similar frame and same 689cc parallel-twin motor. The bodywork is bound to be different, but we can expect other cycle parts like suspension, brakes and wheels to be borrowed from MT-07. This upcoming YZF-R7 is likely to make around 72.4bhp at 8750rpm and peak torque of 67Nm at 6500rpm. The bike could tip the scale at 184kgs.

It is being assumed that the new R7 will be less aggressive as compared to the R6. The R6 was an out and out track weapon, developed with just one intent in mind – to decimate lap times. The legends around R6 claim that in the hands of a skilled rider, the R6 could smoke even the litre-class crotch rockets around a tight circuit. Manufacturers are beginning to see this new breed of supersports motorcycles as more than just track riding weapons. The R7 could double up as a potent tourer as well.

It can also be expected that the new R7 will cost a lot less than the R6, once it gets out on the streets. Just like the R6 and other Yamaha motorcycles, we don’t think that it will make it here.