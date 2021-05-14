Honda Files Patent For PCX Electric Scooter In India

Honda PCX Electric Scooter was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and the latest developments suggest that Honda has filed a patent for the electric scooter in India. First things first, filing a patent doesn’t always translate to the fact that the vehicle is being considered for an official launch. For instance, in the past, Honda also filed a patent for the Grom but truth be told, it is nowhere to be seen, neither we can expect it to arrive here anytime soon.

More details

Coming back to the PCX electric now, it looks vastly similar to its ICE counterpart, save for a few blue detailing here and there to let the crowd know that it is a silent affair.

Design-wise, the PCX electric is a neat looking scooter and comes off as a maxi scooter as far as its design language is considered. In a typical maxi fashion, it has a large front apron which is adorned by twin integrated headlamps and a wide windscreen. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on black alloy wheels.As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 1,380mm and a ground clearance of 132mm. Nothing to write home about here.

Specs and features

The Honda PCX Electric draws power from a 5.6hp electric motor. It has a top-speed of 60km/h and promises a range of 40km/charge. It is offered with two swappable battery packs that can be charged in 6-hours when plugged into an EV charging station. And the battery can be charged without removing it as well, through a charging cable, but being removable just offers the added convenience.

The Honda PCX offered in global markets, come with an internal combustion engine hybrid, as well as full-electric powertrains. In India though, reports suggest that the PCX electric is the one being patented.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda PCX Electric is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and ABS for better handling.Suspension duties on the maxi-style e-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.