Yamaha R15 V4 Receives Its First Price Hike

The Yamaha R15 V4 remains one of the most sought-after motorcycles in its price segment, even in its latest, more premium avatar. Shortly after the official launch, Yamaha Motor India has now hiked prices of all variants of the recently launched YZF-R15 V4. This is the first price increase for the motorcycle since its launch in September this year, and the bike is now more expensive by ₹ 3,000 across the range.

The Yamaha R15 V4 now starts at ₹ 1.71 lakh for the Metallic Red shade and goes up to ₹ 1.83 lakh for the R15M Monster Energy MotoGP edition. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The price hike is a silent one and the company has not officially shared details on what prompted the increase. Compared to V3, the R15 V4 was already priced at a premium of ₹ 10,200.

Specs and features

Underpinned by the Deltabox frame, the R15 V4 inherits most of its design cues from the R1 and gets dominant horizontal design lines. The twin split headlamps have made way for a new single bi-functional LED headlight that emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct. The bike gets 37mm USD forks finished in gold. To accommodate the new front suspension, the upper triple clamp (handlebar crown) has been newly designed, with the rib shapes contributing to the strength–rigidity balance, similar to the M1. Overall the bike has improved aerodynamics and better comfort.

The bike gets a new LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with a Gear shift indicator, Track & Street Mode, and call and text alerts via Bluetooth connectivity.

The R15 V4 and R15M are the first bikes in the segment to get the Traction Control System It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm, and accelerating.

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.