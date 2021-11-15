India-Bound Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Scores 5 Star In Euro NCAP

We recently reported that the next-generation Hyundai Tucson will be making it to our shores by next year and that Hyundai is already testing it on our soil. Now, the Tucson has undergone the Euro NCAP safety test since it has already been on sale globally since last year. Let’s take a look at how the Tucson fared in the crash test:

Hyundai Tucson: How did it fare?

The Tucson scored 86 percent in adult occupant safety and 87 percent in child safety. The Tucson also scored 70 percent for safety assist onboard thanks to the raft of driver assistance that it comes with such as Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW). For adult occupant protection, it scored a total of 33.1 points out of 38 points. In terms of child occupant protection, it scored a total of 42.9 points out of 49 points. The collective result of all these tests was a 5-star safety rating awarded to Tucson.

Next-gen Tucson: a quick recap

On the design front, Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle. Tucson’s integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated. The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width taillamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, echoing the DRL on the front.

Hyundai Tucson’s interior, offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system, and an open, hood-less digital gauge cluster. These features create a high-tech ambiance, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface, and a premium presence. Tucson’s second-row seats will feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo.

The Hyundai Tucson will most likely launch in India by the middle of next year. It will come with the same 2.0 CRDi diesel engine which is found in the current Tucson. There will be an option of AWD as well. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of a hybrid powertrain as well to set it apart from the competition.