Honda Grazia 125 Gets The Repsol Treatment; Special Edition Launched At INR 87,138

Every year Honda India launches Repsol Edition of their bikes and scooters from their current fleet. This year, Honda India has unveiled the Grazia 125 Repsol edition scooter. These special editions are inspired by the Repsol Honda MotoGP team. The graphic design theme and vibrant orange wheel rims are to accentuate the excitement of the racing fans in India. Priced at ₹87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the sporty edition of the 125 cc scooter will surely be able to lure in more buyers.

What’s new in the BS6 Grazia?

It continues to be a 125cc scooter, but the Grazia has received an all-new motor courtesy of the Activa 125. In the new Grazia, it uses a Honda Eco Technology motor. Apart from this, it also incorporates a programmed fuel injection which improves the fuel efficiency of the scooter. This engine cranks out 8.25PS of power and 10.3Nm of peak torque in this avatar as compared to 8.29PS in the Activa. This is slightly lower than 8.6PS and 10.54Nm available on the BS4 Grazia, but that is the price we pay for cleaner tailpipe emissions. Apart from this, it has also been given an enhanced smart power (eSP) system.

Honda has tweaked the overall design of the scooter, which lends it a sharper stance. The headlight unit is a sleeker LED unit and higher up on the front apron, the new Grazia gets LED DRLs. Providing both comfort and convenience are its striking features like LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension.

Official statement

Speaking about Honda’s Racing DNA, Mr Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd said,” Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With a rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle &Scooter India Pvt Ltd said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”