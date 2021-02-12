Yamaha R15 Based Aerox 155 Gearless Scooter Is Now Sharper Than Before

Those who have ridden the Yamaha R15 V3, know how potent its 155cc mill is. With its VVT tech, the R15 V3 offers the best of both worlds, at least in terms of power delivery. How about a gearless scooter built around the R15’s engine sound like? The case in consideration here is of the Yamaha Aerox 155 which has been updated for MY2021. The concept of sporty gearless scooters was pretty alien to us, a few years back. They still might not be that popular in our country but they sell like hot cakes in other Asian countries.

More details

For MY2021, the Aerox 155 has received several cosmetic updates while it remains mechanically the same.

As far as looks go, the gearless scooter is a looker! The front end features twin LED headlamp setup flanked by DRLs The new model also gets a fully digital instrument console, complete with Yamaha’s Y-Connect application, allowing riders to pair their phone with the scooter. The Yamaha Y-connect app hooks up with the rider’s smartphone to monitor calls and messages, maintenance schedules, error codes, and last parking location, with the ability to share the information online with other Aerox 155 Connected riders.

The front turn indicators are housed in aggressively-styled side panels. Even the liveries it comes draped in, fall on the sportier side, hinting that it is not your regular gearless scooter. Adding to the list are creature comforts like keyless ignition, hazard light switch, and ignition kill switch. Despite the sporty nature, the scooter gets a massive 25-litre underseat storage, accessible with a remote locking switch.

The 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates 15.18hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The main highlight of this gearless scooter has to be its peppy engine.

The fuel tank capacity has gone up to 5.5-litre from the previous generation’s 4.6-litre. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc at the front, aided by ABS, and a drum unit at the rear. We might not get this scooter here, ever, but that won’t stop us from worshipping the god of wheels anyway and pray to him that Yamaha surprises us.