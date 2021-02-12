MG Hector Petrol CVT Launched At INR 16.52 Lakh

The past two years have shown us that how vigilant MG Motors India can be. After entering the Indian market back in 2019 with the Hector, it didn’t take long for the company to roll out a facelifted version of the same. Not to forget, owing to customers’ demand, MG also bestowed us with the Hector Plus. The facelifted version of both was launched here last month and now, the company has introduced a new transmission in the mix. The SAIC owned brand has announced the launch of the CVT Petrol version in Smart and Sharp variants.

It costs Rs. 16.51 lakh in the regular five-seater Hector’s Smart variant, Rs. 17.21 lakh for the six-seater Hector Plus Smart, Rs. 18.09 lakh for the Sharp and Rs. 18.89 lakh for the Sharp Hector Plus trims (all prices, ex-showroom India except Kerala).

Compared to the MG Hector and the Hector Plus DCT petrol, the new CVT is offered at the same price point. In terms of driving experience though, the CVT promises better comfort, fuel efficiency and a smoother driving experience overall and will be targeted at buyers that want to the Hector SUV more often in the city, especially in crawling traffic conditions. On the other hand, the MG Hector DCT offers a more engaging drive. The MG Hector and the Hector Plus comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Apart from the transmission, there aren’t any changes. On the outside, the new MG Hector facelift receives a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile.

The interiors, however, have been revamped and now seem more modern than before. The 2021 Hector’s interior has bid goodbye to the all-black theme and will now be offered in a lighter champagne and black dual-tone theme. While the all-black theme made the interior look sportier, the new colour choices will surely help the Hector in feel a little more spacious than before. The Hector Plus is also now available in 7-seat form, which a bench in the second row, along with the previously offered 6-seat version. There are some other changes as well. The 6-seat Hector Plus and the 5-seat Hector get ventilated front seats, along with wireless phone charging and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror. Another major update is the updated voice assistant which can now recognise up to 31 commands in Hinglish.