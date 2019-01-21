Yamaha Quarter-Litre Bikes – FZ 25 and Fazer 25 Get Dual Channel ABS

Yamaha did not only launch the third generation FZ bikes today, but they also have given their quarter litre bikes, the FZ 25 and Fazer 25 dual channel ABS. This addition comes way before the set deadline, after which, it will be mandatory for manufacturers to provide ABS on bikes with more than 125 cc engine capacity. It is commendable that Yamaha has taken the safety of a rider seriously and has not cheaped out by offering single-channel ABS and navigating through this new safety norm. The additional hardware has taken the prices up by a small bit, but, that is a price well paid for the safety kit you get. The FZ 25 now costs INR 1,33,000 while the Fazer 25 will set you back by INR 1,43,000, both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Despite being powered by the same engine, the FZ 25 and Fazer 25 offer different aesthetic appeal. The FZ 25 is made to be a naked street bike which packs enough punch for long rides on the highway. The Fazer 25, gets a faired body but unlike other faired machines from the Japanese manufacturer, the Fazer 25 offers a relaxed riding position and does not require a lot of commitment. Both these bikes are the most exciting air cooled Yamaha’s you can buy brand new today.

Apart from the addition of ABS, no other changes have been done to both these bikes. They remain the same mechanically and continue to use the 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This quarter litre motor is good for 20.9 hp @ 8000 rpm and 20 Nm of torque @ 6000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission. The FZ 25 can be painted in a choice of three shades – dark matt blue, matt black and cyan blue. The fully faired Fazer 25, on the other hand, comes with two colour options – dark matt blue and metallic black.