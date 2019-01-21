Yamaha FZ-FI V3 and FZS-FI V3 Launched, Prices Start at INR 95,000

As we had reported earlier, Yamaha had scheduled a launch to happen today. The event saw the unveil of the third generation of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI motorcycles. Both these bikes will be offered with a single channel ABS unit, sourced from Bosch, as standard. While both motorcycles use the same engine, the FZS-FI can be differentiated from the FZ-FI by its lower engine fairing, partly chrome finished air intake and exclusive colour schemes. The FZ-FI will be offered in 2 shades – metric black and racing blue and the FZS-FI will be offered in 3 shades – matt black, dark matt blue and ‘grey & cyan blue.’ The FZ-FI is priced at INR 95,000 and the FZS-FI is priced at INR 97,000, both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Powering the new third generation bikes is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine. With a compression ratio of 9.5:1, the engine is good for 13.2 PS @ 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rpm. Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed gearbox. Apart from the introduction of ABS, the new generation bikes carry some more additional changes. The changes include higher handlebar position, LCD instrument cluster, separate housings for LED headlight beams, rear disc brakes, FZ 25 mudguards, newly designed plastic resin tank cover, sliding engine kill switch, main switch in the front of the tank and two-level seat with comfortable grab bars.

During the launch, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “The excitement of The Call of the Blue continues with the launch of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS in India today as a part of its offering of extraordinary motorcycling experiences from Yamaha. Following the outstanding response from YZF-R15 Version 3.0 launched in the last year, the company is confident to further create a niche in the 150 CC class segment with the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI. The new launch from Yamaha will strengthen the company’s presence in the deluxe class in India.”