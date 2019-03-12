Yamaha MT-15 Can Now Be Booked at Your Nearest Yamaha Dealer

To be offered in the Indian market after a very long delay, the Yamaha MT-15 street bike is about to make its debut on the 15th of March. Pricing has partly been the reason for this long delay in the launch for the bike which has been on sale in international markets like Thailand and Indonesia for quite some time now. However, Yamaha has made some changes over the international models to keep the price low. Yamaha has been tightlipped about the pricing till now and will unveil it during the launch of the motorcycle but ahead of the launch of the bike, Yamaha has opened up bookings for it. Interested customers can now put in a deposit of INR 5,000 to pre-book themselves this wonderful Japanese motorcycle.

A naked version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 sports bike, the MT-15 gets its power from the same 155.1 cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine is tuned to produce 19.3 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque and rests in a complex delta box type frame. This power is sent to the rear wheel via a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox. An adjustable monoshock at the rear of the bike will allow the rider to fine tune the bike to suit their requirements. Differentiating the Indian spec model from the international ones is a conventional telescopic fork in the front in place of USD forks, a saree guard integrated into the tyre hugger to comply with our norms, a box-section swingarm instead of the one made of aluminium and some minor styling differences.

Also Read: Look at This Yamaha MT-15 Hit Its Top Speed

The braking department will be handled by disc brakes present at both ends, which will offer dual-channel ABS as standard to comply with the upcoming safety regulations set by the government. The disc measures 282 mm in the front and 220 mm in the rear. Talking about dimensions, the bike measures 2,020 mm in length, 800 mm in width and stands 1,070 mm tall. Moreover, a wheelbase of 1,335 mm and a ground clearance of 160 mm will make this bike ideal for our roads and lane-splitting in traffic would not be a problem. When launched, this bike will stand poles apart from the competitors like the Suzuki Gixxer and the TVS Apache RTR 160.