Yamaha Motor India Hikes Prices Of Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125, FZ, And FZS

The festive season has finally arrived and the demand for two-wheelers is still growing across India. Where a lot of manufacturers are still offering discounts, Yamaha Motors India has hiked the price of its popular two-wheelers – Fascino, RayZR, FZ, and FZS. This move comes after the company has enjoyed an impressive YoY sales growth of over 30 percent in October 2020.

While this is not the first price hike of the year, Yamaha Motors India has marginally increased the prices of its automatic scooters and its popular 150cc FZ series. The price hike comes after the two-wheeler industry seems to be enjoying a great demand for personal vehicles, apart from this, the supply chains have also been disrupted due to the pandemic, which could be the reason behind the price hike. Post the latest price hike, the Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI are now costlier by Rs 1,000. As per the newly revised prices, the base variant of the Yamaha FZ-FI will now retail at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), while the sportier FZS-FI retails at Rs 1.04 lakh(ex-showroom).

Apart from this, other Yamaha Scooters like- the Fascino 125 FI and RayZR 125 FI have also witnessed a marginal price hike of up to Rs 800, depending on the variant. Post the hike, the revised prices of the Yamaha Fascino lie between Rs 69,530 for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs 73,060 for the top-spec model. The price of other sporty and rugged looking Yamaha RayZR ranges between Rs 70,330 and goes up to Rs 74,330 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI twins are powered by a BS6 compliant 149 cc air-cooled engine which is capable of putting out 12.4bhp of peak power and 13.6Nm of maximum torque. Both the bikes are mated to a 5-speed transmission unit. On the other hand, the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI and RayZR 125 FI are equipped with a BS6 compliant, fuel-injected 125 cc air-cooled engine, which is capable of producing 8.2bhp of maximum power output and 9.7Nm of peak torque. Both the scooters come with a V-belt CVT, Start-Stop System (SSS), and a Smart Motor Generator for better fuel efficiency.