BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Launched At INR 1.15 Lakh; Gets A New Colour And Oil-Cooler

Hero Motocorp’s first fully-faired machine after the ZMR, the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S has finally been launched in India. The Xtreme 200S BS-VI will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at Rs 1,15,715 (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike will be available in Sports Red, Panther Black and the new Pearl Fadeless White.

Riding on a BS-VI engine with advanced XSens technology, the new Xtreme 200S now comes with an oil-cooler and with a complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA), valid for one year. The RSA provides 24×7 assistance to customers all across India with benefits such as On-call Support, Repair on the spot, Tow to the nearest Hero workshop, Fuel Delivery in case of fuel run-out, Flat tyre Support, Battery Jump Start, Accidental Assistance (on demand) and Key Retrieval Support.

The Xtreme 200S is powered by a 200cc BS-VI, FI engine which delivers 17.8 BHP @ 8500 rpm and torque of 16.4 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The motorcycle now comes with an oil cooler that further improves the riding experience with improved engine heat exchange ensuring no overheating, higher durability and longer engine life. In addition to a compact exhaust that adds to the sleek appeal, the motorcycle offers Twin LED headlamp and LED taillight, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Auto-Sail technology, chiselled rear cowl design, anti-slip seats and a full Digital LCD cluster with gear indicator, trip meter and a service reminder. The Xtreme 200S comes with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, 276 mm Front Disc with single-channel ABS and 220 mm rear disc for added safety.

The Xtreme 200S joins the bikemaker’s Xpulse on/off-roader as a premium offering. Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India. What’s interesting is that as part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.