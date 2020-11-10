Audi India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range

Citing currency fluctuation and rising input cost, premium car manufacturer Audi has announced a price hike across its entire range for India. This hike will result in a price increase of up to 2% across the carmaker’s portfolio and will be effective from January 1st, 2021.

Audi India has had a busy season this year and has launched the Q8, the A8 L sedan, the RS 7 Sportback, the RS Q8, the Audi Q8 Celebration and the Q2. To kick start the festive celebrations, Audi introduced the Audi Q8 Celebration model priced at INR 98.98 Lakhs Ex-Showroom.

For the newly launched Audi Q2, the brand is offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ package that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance. In addition, Celebration Programs on certain products including the Audi A6 are currently on offer for the festive season. This may include a lower rate of interest or peace of mind package, up to five years. Prospective customers can get in touch with Audi India dealerships across the country to register their interest and avail these Festive Celebration Programs.

Commenting on the price hike, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting January 01, 2021, our model range will see a price revision of up to 2%. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth. Continuing our focus on Customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service-related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers.”