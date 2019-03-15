Yamaha Launches the MT-15 with a Price Tag of 1.36 Lakh

Yamaha India unveiled the all-new MT-15 in India today during a launch program at the BIC (Buddh International Circuit), Greater Noida. The new MT-15 activates a sense of strength and agility along with its distinctive style and bold stance. Yamahas’, “Call of the Blue” campaign has introduced the essence and future of the MT series in India with the launch of MT-15. This motorcycle can be yours for a price tag of INR 1.36 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about performance, the MT-15 gets a 155cc liquid-cooled, SOHC engine which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 155cc engine has a fuel injection system along with a VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) system on its Delta box frame. The engine has a compression ratio of 11.6:1 which helps produce a maximum power output of 19.3 HP at 10,000 RPM and maximum torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 RPM. The engine also has a bypass type thermostat for the cooling system to reduce engine warm-up time and a muffler with a 3-stage expansion chamber for a clear sound at high RPMs. The MT-15 is also equipped with an A&S (assistive and slipper) clutch and single-channel ABS. All the features in the MT-15 blend perfectly well together to respond exactly according to the riders’ needs.

The new MT-15 will use its VVA engine for quick acceleration and provide its thrill-seeking customers with an advantage over the rest. With a slightly remapped ECU, and an optimized secondary reduction gear ratio, the MT-15 strikes the ideal balance between snappy, agile rides and a smooth, comfortable cruise depending on the young generations’ needs. The A&S clutch, rider-centred craftmanship, 245mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS and the thick 140mm rear tyre give a great deal of freedom to the rider on tight and rough roads. The ideal balance of vertical, horizontal and torsional rigidity in the chassis is achieved, while a box-section steel swing arm is provided for an optimal balance of strength. The beastly design defines the character of the bike and expresses Torque and Agility. The minimal-look headlight enhances the dynamic front look, while the short tail and vertical taillight illustrate the distinctive and unpredictable style of MT. The MT-15 gets a minimum ground clearance of 155 mm and has a dry weight of 138 Kgs.

The evolution of the MT series in the global market has led to their new proud and defiant look of the MT-15. The MT-15 is available in two colour variants, the Metallic Black and the Dark Matte Blue. The prices start from Rs 1,36,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha MT-15 Images