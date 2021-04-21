Yamaha FZ-X Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch; To Be Based On The FZ-S

Apart from all the existing motorcycle segments, ADVs seem to be the most popular of the lot. A few years ago, who would have imagined that we will be getting a slew of affordable ADVs? Their huge popularity and the practicality they bring to the table, are the reasons why we are witnessing manufacturers trying their hand at making an ADV. Take KTM for an example, which made its Adventure range even more approachable with the launch of 250 Adventure. And now, it seems like, Yamaha might have some Japanese delight for us as well.

More details

Yamaha recently filed a trademark application with the name ‘Yamaha FZ-X’ in India and now, the specs of the same have been leaked online.

The Japanese bikemaker recently filed type-approval documents for a new entry-level adventure bike specific to the Indian market. While we were expecting the FZ-X to be based on the FZ-25’s platform, it looks like it is going to borrow its engine and underpinnings from the FZ-S. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It’s capable to deliver a maximum power of 12.4PS at 7250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm.

What can we expect?

While it is yet to make an official appearance, we can expect it to sport some aesthetic changes over its naked streetfighter counterpart. Yamaha could make use of a round headlight with aluminium brackets surrounding the headlamp unit to make it more rugged. We can also expect it to have a longer suspension travel so that it can be a little more off-road friendly than the FZ-S. Other styling bits might include fork gaiters. It’s likely that the upcoming FZ-X will still come with 17-inch wheels front and rear, but wrapped in dual-sport tires.

As far as dimensions go, it will have 2,020mm of length, 785mm of width and 1,115mm of height. For the record, the FZS-FI measures 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm in terms of length, width and height figures. Goes without saying, the dimensions are tweaked thanks to the possible unique bodywork on the motorcycle. The wheelbase, on the other hand, will remain identical at 1,330mm.

As far as its India launch goes, the bike is expected to be launched towards mid-2021. More details are likely to roll out soon in the future.