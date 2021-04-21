Kia Sonet Spied With New Brand Logo

Kia recently revealed its new corporate logo and global brand slogan that signify the automaker’s transformation and all-new brand purpose. The introduction of the new logo represents Kia’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business. The logo is a symbol of Kia’s new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable.

The brand has already replaced the old logo from its Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh based manufacturing facility. The brand has also started to use the new logo on its products as well.

The company is going to make it official on April 27th when it is going to launch the updated Sonet and Seltos in India. One of the biggest updates will be the addition of New Kia logo, which was globally unveiled earlier this year. The first units of Kia Sonet with new logo have started arriving at dealerships in India. The Sonet in pictures can be seen with the South-Korean brand’s updated logo. While this change is pretty small in terms of aesthetics, it gives the Sonet a fresher appeal. However, apart from the new logo, the Sonet remains unchanged. Also, the new logo will soon be seen on the Seltos and Carnival as well.

Like we mentioned earlier, Kia is also planning to give the Seltos an update and to mark the same, it is going to launch new variants of the Seltos, namely Seltos iMT and Seltos Gravity Edition. Furthermore, Kia will introduce a new top model of the Seltos in the Indian market – Seltos GTX (O), which will come with a panoramic sunroof to give a tough fight to the competition.